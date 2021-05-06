Previewing the 2021 high school boys soccer season

Class 5

Aiden Brumfield and J.J. Sutkus are up front for Atlee. Adien Akom and Ian Nash are in midfield, with Ben Glass on defense.

L.C. Bird is counting on seniors Joel Gallegos, Jorge Hernandez and Gerson Lizama to lead a bunch of underclassmen. Freshman Aiden Bowman and sophomores Edy Luna and Dillan Sosa will see action. Abe Gallegos is the goalie.

Deep Run, a state runner-up in 2018 and ’19, has talent and a lot of juniors. Defenders Kevin Sprince and Collen McGough are in front of goalie Hayden Dewey. Nikolas Hatchett, Marcello Rodriguez and Logan Johnson are in the midfield, with Michael Mancuso and Chris Bovo up front.

Freeman owns a 1-0 victory over Deep Run, with the goal coming from Anis Popara. Adam Shaia, Barry Jones and David Caubal form a strong midfield and join three starters from 2019: Ethan Johnson (midfield), Leo Lombardi (back) and Jack Ramsey (back). Danny Piper is in goal.