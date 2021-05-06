Previewing the 2021 high school boys soccer season

Players to watch
Andrew Jones, Julian Rivera, Thomas Vincent, Cosby: Jones, a senior forward, and Rivera, a senior midfielder, are college prospects. Vincent, a senior midfielder, is headed to Davidson.
Kevin Sprince, Logan Johnson, Nikolas Hatchett, Deep Run: Sprince, a senior center back, is headed to Mary Washington; Johnson and Hatchett, both juniors, patrol midfield.
Adam Shaia, Anis Popara, Freeman: Shaia, a senior midfielder, will play at Loyola. Popara is a senior striker who also may play collegiately.
Evan Fidler, Carter Morris, Godwin: Fidler is as senior defender who will play at Mary Washington. Morris, a senior who joins Fidler in the back, has started since he was a freshman.
Ethan Nguyen, Pierce Boerner, Drew Slack, James River: Nguyen and Boerner are teammates on the FC Richmond U18 team, along with Andrew Jones and Julian Rivera and others from Cosby, Powhatan’s Parker Sloan and Midlothian’s Justin Varela. Slack, one of the area’s top goalies, will play at JMU.
Justin Varela, Graham Wright, Matthew Burger, Midlothian: Seniors Varela and Wright have made a lot of starts together on defense. Varela and Burger, a goalie, were second-team all-region picks in 4B as freshmen in 2018.
Parker Sloan, Powhatan: The junior forward is a top goal-scorer. He has committed to UVA.
Eldin Harbas, J.R. Tucker: The senior defender has committed to VMI.
Keep an eye on: Jesus Hernandez, forward, Cosby; Chris Bovo, forward, Deep Run; Hayden Dewey, goalie, Deep Run; Michael Mancuso, forward, Deep Run; Barry Jones, midfielder, Freeman; Ethan Johnson, midfield, Freeman; Carson Boyd, midfield, Godwin; Will Fisher, midfield, Godwin; Connor Doersch, forward, Goochland; Charlie Flammia, midfield, Goochland; Harrison Adams, back, Hanover; Parker Adams, midfielder, Hanover; Noah Thompson, midfielder, Hanover; Juan Burgos, J.R. Tucker; Austin Anderson, goalie, Patrick Henry; Kemp Jones, back, Patrick Henry
Teams to watch
Class 6
Cosby, which won a state title in 2018 and was in the semifinals in 2019, will be strong again with Andrew Jones and Jesus Hernandez up front, Julian Rivera and Thomas Vincent in midfield, and Quinn Pikunas on defense.
James River will be a force with Ethan Nguyen, Pierce Boerner and Evan Martin. Drew Slack gives the Rapids one of the top goalies in the area. Newcomers who will help are Archer Cox and Gabe Renes.
Class 5
Aiden Brumfield and J.J. Sutkus are up front for Atlee. Adien Akom and Ian Nash are in midfield, with Ben Glass on defense.
L.C. Bird is counting on seniors Joel Gallegos, Jorge Hernandez and Gerson Lizama to lead a bunch of underclassmen. Freshman Aiden Bowman and sophomores Edy Luna and Dillan Sosa will see action. Abe Gallegos is the goalie.
Deep Run, a state runner-up in 2018 and ’19, has talent and a lot of juniors. Defenders Kevin Sprince and Collen McGough are in front of goalie Hayden Dewey. Nikolas Hatchett, Marcello Rodriguez and Logan Johnson are in the midfield, with Michael Mancuso and Chris Bovo up front.
Freeman owns a 1-0 victory over Deep Run, with the goal coming from Anis Popara. Adam Shaia, Barry Jones and David Caubal form a strong midfield and join three starters from 2019: Ethan Johnson (midfield), Leo Lombardi (back) and Jack Ramsey (back). Danny Piper is in goal.
Skip Stevens coached Godwin from 2012-16 and returns to take over a team that won a state title in 2019. Only one starter returns, but the Eagles will be in the hunt with Evan Fidler and Carter Morris on defense in front of goalie Matthew Ryder, and with Carson Boyd, Will Fisher and Sahil Reddy in midfield.
Henrico has a young team. Mahdi Hussein (forward) and James Rukundo (midfield) are seniors. Varun Yeruva (defense), Kevin Byamungu (defense), Aryan Patel (goalie) and Harisankar Murugavel (midfield) are juniors.
Hermitage has a core group that has played together for a few years but is revamping on defense. Adnan Spahic, Xander Terry and Pedro Gonzalez are midfielders, with Kyle Woodson on defense. Novak Marny is the goalie.
With a lot of players returning, Matoaca got off to a 3-0 start, with three shutouts. Seniors Adam Braithwaite (goalie), Connor Verdisco, Wren Sadler, Zach Langford and Keith Birch form the defense. Aidan Redmon (wing), Max Olson (midfield) and Kadeem Bedward (midfield) are seniors as well.
Midlothian will be a region contender with a strong defense: Justin Varela, Graham Wright, Matthew Hunter and goalie Matthew Burger. Coach Chad Porter expects the forward and midfield groups – led by Zach Wirt, Cesar Acosta and Ethan Meyer – to grow as the season progresses.
J.R. Tucker, which tied Godwin 2-2, expects to be solid defensively with Eldin Harbas, Ryan Henry, Raphel Rustom, Ryan Dalla Valle and Parker Hemstreet (goalie). Juan Burgos scored a pair of goals against Godwin. Daniel Mejia is a forward, and Obadah Mahases is in midfield.
Class 4
Hanover should be strong with an experienced senior group led by Harrison Adams (back), Parker Adams (midfielder) and Noah Thompson (midfielder). Hawks may be a little more defensive with Matt Palmgren and Jack Buckley. Senior Gus Guamieri joins P. Adams and Thompson in midfield.
Offensively, Mechanicsville turns to four-year starter Stephen DePersis, Marcos Gallegos and freshman Will Dunn. Defensively, it turns to Andrew Dunn, Collin Parent, Thomas Richman and Austin Baker in goal. Matthew Granderson is a midfielder.
Monacan was a state quarterfinalist in 2019. Three starters return. Midfield will be the strength with senior Nick Carlstrom, junior Logan Gardner, junior Carter Dye and junior Tony Garcia, along with senior forward William Picone.
Patrick Henry will be in the mix with several players who have been starters since they were freshmen or sophomores. Back line, with Kemp Jones, Caleb Reiner and Will Werner, has six seniors. Greg Cofer, Turner Hart, Griffin Fleming, Julian Osorio and Greyson Basso are up front/midfield. Austin Anderson is strong in goal.
Powhatan forward Parker Sloan (committed to UVA) will get plenty of attention from defenders. Zach Shelor (center defensive middle) is a senior, but there are a lot of juniors and sophomores: Carter Hubley, Keegan McCullough, Fischer Daniel, Cole Whiting and goalie Thomas Tucker (sophomore).
Class 3
Goochland rolled in its first three games, winning by a combined 25-2. The Bulldogs return Connor Doersch and Joey Fortrel up front, Tristan Hyman and Charlie Flammia in midfield, and Caleb Moyer on defense.
A state quarterfinalist in 2019, Maggie Walker has a fair amount of returnees. Antonio Brozna, Charlie Unice, Eli Benesh, Justin Goldman, Sam Goodman, Garrett Hendricks and William Street are seniors. Andrew Vallent, Ben Honig and Jack Laroche are juniors.
Note: With the quick turnaround between seasons and the high number of spring sports, the Times-Dispatch is not doing capsules for every school. These highlights are based mostly on some of the forms returned by schools to the RTD.
(804) 649-6965
Twitter: @timpearrelltd