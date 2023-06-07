Deep Run Director of Student Activities Michael Kidd spent a lot of time planning and coordinating for Tuesday night's VHSL state quarterfinal doubleheader. But he said it's something he gladly embraces.

"To be honest, it's nice to have a home game in the state tournament," he said. "It's great for both of our programs."

Now, he is looking ahead to coordinate transportation, meals and other necessities for the Deep Run girls soccer team as they moved on to the Class 5 state semifinal by defeating Stone Bridge 1-0.

They are set to travel to Briar Woods High School in Leesburg to face Princess Anne on June 9. Kickoff is set for 1:30 p.m.

"I'm very proud of our team for holding on," Wildcats coach Steven Chapman said.

As the game began, the Wildcats (17-1-1) immediately dominated the game with a higher intensity and faster pace than the Bulldogs.

"Very pleased with our start, we came out alert, we went high pressure, and we controlled the ball right away in the game and that helped," Chapman said.

It proved fruitful almost immediately with a foul called in the 33rd minute, just outside the box, and in an almost perfect distance for Gianna Chrapek to take the free kick.

Chrapek took a shot that curved into the top right corner and found its way into the back of the net.

"Last season I was out a lot, I was injured," she said. "So coming back this season, one of my best high school seasons, it's been good."

After allowing the early goal, the Bulldogs seemed to have woken up and began to attack more but Deep Run was able to hold them back, while also creating opportunities.

This was Deep Run's third playoff shutout, and in the postseason, the Wildcats have only allowed one goal in four games.

"You're playing one of the best four teams in the state, we have a challenge ahead of us and we will get as ready as we can for that game," Chapman said of the semifinals.

The boys will not be joining them, as they fell to Riverside 2-1 in the nightcap.

"We played well," Deep Run coach Frank Ford said. "They are a good side, that's the best team we've played all year."

The Wildcats started strong with a shot on goal within seconds of kickoff, catching the Rams off guard.

However, the confusion did not last long, as the Rams began to dominate in their attacking third, but the Wildcats defense would not let anything through.

"With how physical the game was, it impacted us and you've got to deal with it," Ford said.

With about 12 minutes left in the first half, a foul was called inside the box and Chris Bovo was called up to the spot.

Rams keeper Cameron Farrell guessed where the ball was going correctly, making the save and keeping the scored tied at 0-0.

Alex Balkey scored for the Rams, giving them the lead going into halftime, but Deep Run did not throw in the towel.

The Wildcats were awarded another penalty kick almost seven minutes into the second half and this time David Bonjo converted the goal, tying the game 1-1.

Both teams continued to battle it out, but with 3:30 left on the clock, Johnny Balkey scored the goal that ultimately won the game for Riverside.

"First half we left too many, second half we played really really well and left a couple, and that's it. We can't do that, not at this level," he said.

Now with their season at an end, Ford is already excited about what lies ahead.

"We've got a really nice group coming back, so we're excited about that," he said. "We have expectations, and they're not unrealistic, because we have the talent."

