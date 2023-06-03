Both Deep Run's boys and girls soccer teams were able to defeat Douglas Freeman in two shutout wins to clinch the 5C region title, and are set to host the first round of the state tournament on Tuesday.

"It's awesome for both boys and girls to be representing our school," junior Zach Casey said. "The girls swept, we got the win, both shutouts, amazing for both teams."

The 5C girls final started off the doubleheader at Mills Godwin, and the Wildcats showed dominance early in the game, a 5-0 victory, after Ava LeGault opened the scoring with a clinical finish into the bottom left corner of the goal only five minutes into the first half.

"We came out really hard and we all really wanted it and everyone that came on the field just gave everything that they had," senior Alexis Pierce said.

The Mavericks defense then had to work hard in order to prevent the Wildcats from scoring again, as they had some key opportunities, but none were able to get them on the board.

With 17 minutes before halftime, the Wildcats were able to score another as Lily Rolling was able to receive the ball behind the Freeman defense and kept the ball out of the keeper's hands to put it away in an open goal.

"We built up possession and moved the ball laterally and then we created passing lanes and channels to attack, and the girls did a fantastic job of breaking lines," Wildcats coach Steven Chapman said.

The strong performance by the Wildcats continued, and Gianna Chrapek went on to score two goals within a minute of each other.

"I saw Audrey had the ball and they had all the defenders on her so I knew that if I got it that I just had to do a quick shot and it paid off," the junior said.

Monique McEnhimer joined the scoring ranks after adding the final goal of the match.

"It was a fantastic effort by our entire team, and what really stood out was our calmness on the ball," Chapman said.

Despite the loss, the Mavericks are still moving on to the state tournament and they will take on Independence in Leesburg on Tuesday.

"The biggest thing is excitement, there wasn't that excitement today," Mavericks coach Bill Bartoszek said. "We just have to come out and really want to play."

For Deep Run, the team is going to try to build on the momentum and energy moving forward in states.

"The energy and effort we came out with at the start," Chapman said. "The mentality always stays the same, our slogan for the year is 'passion, sweat glory.'"

Boys soccer: Deep Run 1, Freeman 0

Deep Run's boys soccer team did not want to let the girls be the only ones to bring hardware back to the school, and they were able to hold off Freeman in a hard-fought game.

"I'm just really proud of the boys, and I am really happy for them," Wildcats coach Frank Ford said. "I told them yesterday, this is what it is all about."

Right off the bat, the Wildcats and Mavericks played with high intensity. Despite Deep Run's creative attack and possession, Freeman was able to hold off the offense from scoring.

Deep Run was able to get some chances in the first half, but none of the opportunities found the back of the net until the second half of the game.

Seven minutes into the second half, Casey delivered the lone goal to give the Wildcats the lead.

Casey also opened up the scoring in the Wildcats' eventual 3-0 win against Midlothian in the regional semifinals early this week.

"It feels awesome," the outside back said. "Being able to get the first two opening goals in semis and finals is just amazing. It's not just one person, it's a team effort."

Regardless of the result, both teams are not done yet, as they are still going to continue in the state tournament.

"I'm proud of my guys; we're still playing next week, they fought hard," Freeman coach John French said.

Their task at hand is to now recover and look ahead to their game against Albemarle on Tuesday.

"We played them earlier in the year and tied them, they are a quality team," French said. "It gives us some direction in training."

For Deep Run, not only do the Wildcats have the momentum of the wins, but they have not allowed a single goal so far in the playoffs.

"The biggest thing is to just keep rolling," Ford said. "We're finishing how we started, we didn't give a goal up in the tournament, and that is pretty hard to do."

