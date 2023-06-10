LEESBURG – Opponents breached the
Deep Run girls soccer team for just six goals in the first 20 games this season. The Wildcats had registered 16 shutouts and had not surrendered more than two goals in any game.
Then they ran into Independence and scoring machine Kaitlyn Nimmer on Saturday in the
Class 5 state championship game.
Nimmer notched three goals a little more than 21 minutes into the game – and nearly added three more -- as
Independence (Ashburn) made the early surge stand for a 3-0 victory and the title at Riverside High School.
Nimmer, a senior, finished the season with 34 goals in 23 games.
“It’s not even just that,” Independence coach Ann Vierkorn said. “She’s got like 26 assists. She’s a playmaker.”
Deep Run (18-2-1) had outscored opponents 73-6 going into the final. Independence (22-1) had outscored rivals 132-10.
The Wildcats scored 15 seconds into their 6-0 state semifinal victory over Princess Anne on Friday.
The Tigers scored 23 seconds in against Deep Run. Nimmer gathered a pass on the left side and boomed a shot past keeper Kate Finkler into the upper right corner.
“What we did to (Princess Anne), they did to us,” said Deep Run junior Gianna Chrapek, the Region 5C player of the year. “I thought if we could get one it would change the game. We just didn’t get it.”
Deep Run coach Steve Chapman said “shell-shocked would be the word” for the don’t-blink goal.
“We had the kickoff, and we made a poor pass right in the middle of the field, and they pounced on it,” he said. “Your whole game plan goes out the window in a matter of 30 seconds. …
“We tried to fight back. The brutality of this game is a small mistake can lead to terrible consequences – a goal. Unfortunately we had two or three small mistakes in that first half that led to goals.”
The Tigers made it 2-0 when Nimmer took a pass from Viviana Pope in front of the goal and buried a shot into the left corner. It became 3-0 a little more than 21 minutes in when Ava Galligan drew defenders and dropped a pass to a wide-open Nimmer on the left side. She took her time lining up a shot that beat Finkler. Nimmer had two more good chances to score before intermission. In the second half, Finkler denied Nimmer from in close with a great save. “The forwards we played against were very, very good,” Chrapek said. “This team was just big, fast. … Those quick goals really got us.”
Deep Run had two good chances in the first half. Freshman Monique McEnhimer, who had three goals in the semifinal win, made a long run down the middle, splitting defenders before unleashing a long, low shot into the left corner that keeper Lillian Mitchell knocked away with a dive.
Mitchell then got a hand on Chrapek’s high shot and tipped it over the goal with less than 11 minutes left.
Deep Run was more aggressive in the second half but could not convert. Emma Strieffler’s shot hit the post near the end.
Deep Run loses 10 seniors, but the Wildcats return a lot starters next season.
“Just a terrific group … ," Chapman said. "They really bought into our mantra of the year – one team, one goal, we are one. And they fought for each other. Our emphasis was to improve every week, and we did that. We became a better team week after week, and I think that showed in the playoffs.”
