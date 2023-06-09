When Deep Run's girls soccer team ran off the field after its 6-0 state semifinal win over Princess Anne, the Wildcats looked stoic.

There was no big cheer, no immediate sprint to greet senior goalkeeper Kate Finkler.

That’s when Finkler and company started to drill it in their teammates' heads: the Wildcats are playing for a state championship.

“This is the greatest game you’ll ever play,” Deep Run coach Steve Chapman said in the huddle. “Get excited. Only two teams make this, and you’re one of them.”

Finkler and the other members of last year's team have waited 12 months for the opportunity after a semifinal loss in 2022.

“I’m so excited to have a second shot at this,” Finkler said. “We came so close last year … This year we have a second shot. I’m really excited to come out here and play hard.”

The Wildcats play Independence on Saturday at 12:30 p.m. for the Class 5 state title at Riverside High School in Leesburg. It’s Deep Run’s first appearance in the championship game since 2019.

Independence picked up a 4-3 win over First Colonial earlier Friday and, just like Deep Run, only have one loss on the season. Chapman said to beat the Panthers — whose school is only 20 minutes from the championship site — the Wildcats need to keep getting better and better and use the strength of schedule to their advantage.

“We have played some of the top teams in Class 5,” Chapman said. “We are tested every week. We will be ready.”

Deep Run certainly came out ready in Friday’s matchup with Princess Anne. The Wildcats scored 15 seconds into the contest courtesy of freshman forward Victoria Gauch. Chapman said he’d never seen that quick of a start before.

“A fast start just gets the juices flowing,” Chapman said, “But that was a part of our game plan. Jump on them in the first 10 minutes really hard, and it just produced right away.”

The game plan was to get on top of the Cavaliers early and take advantage of opportunities given to them. Forward Monique McEnhimer took that to heart.

Well, and some treats were involved too.

“My sister promised me cookies,” McEnhimer said, giggling. The freshman scored a hat trick in the first half, hitting three goals in a row. The first came after McEnhimer weaved her way through the Princess Anne defense and beat the goalkeeper on the breakaway.

“I was a little nervous before, but once I stepped onto the field I was great,” McEnhimer said. “I mainly rely on my speed, so I just tried my best to get it past them.”

From there, there was a little bit of luck involved.

All four first-half goals for the Wildcats came breakawayw, and some of those pushes spanned the entire field. Chapman said this was how Deep Run stuck to the game plan: it took advantage of the Princess Anne defensive setup.

“This is coaching 101: play what the game gives you,” Chapman said. “If the back line of the opponent is spread out, our midfielder will break the line with a penetrating pass. It is what the game gave us."

Senior forward Emma Strieffler and junior forward Oliva Holtkamp scored two goals in the second half to add some insurance.

McEnhimer said the keys for Saturday are to rest up and come in ready. Finkler said it’s energy, and that the Wildcats have to have it. Chapman added that it goes back to the scouting notes. All three said the same thing in the end: it’s for the state title.

“You’re in the championship game, come out excited,” Chapman said. “Come out confident and play the way we play.”

