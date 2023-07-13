As a freshman, all
St. Christopher's Wes Wise wanted to do was to be on the field and play. When he found out he wasn't going to be playing much as a goalkeeper, he decided to make a change and begin training as a forward.
"I made the switch on my club team, so I had to go down from the A team in club (Richmond United) as a goalie to the B team as a field player," he said.
The leap of faith and hard work proved fruitful as Wise led the St. Christopher's
soccer team to the VISAA Division I state title. His contributions have earned him the 2023 All-Metro Player of the Year honor.
"My junior year I was playing a lot of minutes but I didn't have the season I wanted," he said. "This year, I was a captain and was able to keep scoring goals, but I definitely had to work at it."
The effort did not go unnoticed, as he scored 29 goals and totaled seven assists as the target forward.
"We had some really good wingers and midfielders that were able to assist me a lot," he said. "I want to give a lot of credit to my teammates and coaches for guiding me."
It was a roller-coaster season for Wise and the Saints as they had an early winning streak and even beat Collegiate, a perennial power, early in the season.
"Everyone thought we were invincible," he said.
The Saints later lost to Cougars in their second matchup in the season and struggled after that, leading them to rank third in the Prep League.
"It was a wake-up call, and without that loss things could've gone differently," he said.
Despite the ranking, Wise said that the team peaked at the right time, as players stepped up during the playoffs, himself included.
"We were dealing with some sickness and injuries going into the state tournament, but were able to pull through in the end," he said.
Wise continued to pull the Saints through the playoffs, scoring the two goals that won their fifth state title.
"The whole season had been building up until that game, so to be able to score was great," he said. "I will never forget running up to the student section and hearing everyone shouting my name."
Since his transition from goalkeeper to forward, Wise has not looked back, and even committed to playing soccer at Franklin & Marshall as a field player.
"Switching to the field was the best decision I have ever made in my soccer career," the senior said. "I think everything worked out how it was supposed to."
From his entire high school career, Wise's biggest takeaway is to continue putting in the work to reap the rewards in the end.
"You get what you put in," he said. "Looking at where I was and how I got to where I am today, I had to keep working at it, and it wasn't super easy."
Wise was named first team all conference and VISAA first team all-state, and earned the state tournament golden boot, scoring four goals and one assist in the playoffs.
Meet the rest of the first team
Recording 15 goals (5 game winners) and 17 assists, Jenkins had a standout season with Collegiate and led the Cougars to the state semifinals. His contributions to the team earned him Prep League and VISAA state player of the year honors. He was also the only player in the state selected to be a United Soccer Coaches All-American. The forward will be playing at Washington & Lee in the fall.
Roberson ended his record-breaking high school career strong, scoring 33 goals and 20 assists to help the Spartans make an appearance in the VISAA Division II semifinal. Out of the 33 goals, six were game winners, and he also tallied five hat tricks this season. The Campbell commit earned first team all-state and all-conference honors.
School: Trinity Episcopal
Flood scored 23 goals and recorded 12 assists to lead Trinity to its first ever VISAA state final appearance. Trinity finished second in both the Virginia Prep League and VISAA state tournament. He also scored the lone goal in the state semifinal. The team captain earned VPL all-prep team and VISAA first team all-state honors. He was also recognized by the United Soccer Coaches all-region team.
Leading the team with 16 goals and 17 assists, Bovo helped the Wildcats become Region 5C champions. He was selected as the region player of the year and first team all-state. He is committed to playing at the University of Lynchburg in the fall.
The Gatorade player of the year nominee scored five goals and eight assists as a defender to help the Titans enter the region playoffs undefeated. The team's co-MVP was named first team all-region and first team all-state.
Gonsalves propelled the Titans offense by scoring 15 goals and dishing out 10 assists in his final season. He earned first team all-state honors and second team all-state. The team captain and co-MVP also plays internationally for the U20 Guam national team.
Vantre ran the show in the Wildcats midfield as they made their region championship run. He scored six goals and tallied six assists, and was named first team all-region and first team all-state.
Despite going through an ankle injury that would take him out of two regular season games and the regional semifinal, Kochell contributed to the Trojans offense with two goals and 11 assists. The William & Mary recruit was named first team all-region.
Nolde had a standout season for the Cougars, scoring 15 goals and dishing out 13 assists to show his versatility as an attacking player. He had six game winners that contributed to the Cougars' successful regular season. He was named first team all-state.
In his first and final season, Brooks recorded eight shutouts and allowed eight goals all season long. He was named first team all-region and the second team all-state goalkeeper.
Rex Alphen, senior, goalkeeper, St. Christopher’s
Archer Cox, senior, forward, James River
Jack Schwatrz, senior, midfield, Deep Run
Rowan Leary, senior, defense, Deep Run
Iverson Garcia, sophomore, midfield/forward, J.R. Tucker
Jesus Hernandez, junior, midfield, Cosby
Will Apostolides, junior, midfield, Atlee
Fletcher Waran, junior, defense, Hanover
Drew Meiller, senior, midfield, Goochland
Jayden King, sophomore, forward, Midlothian
David Bonjo, senior, midfield, Deep Run
Issac Torres, Manchester; Lance Yeboah, Midlothian; Chase Matheney, Midlothian; Matthew Gavin, Godwin; Dominic Williams, Godwin; Elijah Fernandez, Varina; Temple Gingras, Thomas Jefferson; Immanuel Williams, Thomas Jefferson; Nate Gainer, J.R. Tucker; Stefan Kapitanov, Monacan.
Previous All-Metro players of the year
2022: Parker Sloan, Powhatan
2021: Thomas Vincent, Cosby
2019: Jin Kim, Mills Godwin
2018: Alexander Levengood, St. Christopher's
2017: Holden Fisher, Mills Godwin
2016: Holden Fisher, Mills Godwin
2014: Matt Szucs, Midlothian
2013: Finnlay Wyatt, Midlothian
2012: Dan Lauretano, Thomas Dale
2010: Mason Page, Matoaca
2009: Will Bates, Thomas Dale
2008: Brian Ownby, Deep Run
2007: Zach Morgan, Benedictine; Ian Stowe, Clover Hill
2006: Max Hare, St. Christopher’s; Roger Bothe, Thomas Dale
2005: Kevin McFadden, Collegiate; Roger Bothe, Thomas Dale
2004: Matt Ayotte, Clover Hill
2003: Adam Cristman, Mills Godwin
2002: Adam Cristman, Mills Godwin
2001: Pete Woody, Douglas Freeman
2000: Tim Hogan, Douglas Freeman
1999: Justin Nall, Midlothian
