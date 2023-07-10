Stepping back onto the pitch after being injured is an exciting time for an athlete. For the 2023 All-Metro girls soccer player of the year, Gianna Chrapek, the return was even sweeter because it ended with Deep Run's first state final appearance since 2019.

A groin injury kept her out in 2022, and lingered during a key period for high school players hoping to get noticed by college recruiters.

Even though the pain from her injury would not fully go away, she kept busy by doing rehab and doing what she could with her club team, Richmond United.

"For Richmond United, we go to showcases and you get seen there, and for a couple of showcases I was not 100% and it was frustrating," she said.

Still, her career of play got Chrapek noticed, and she was invited on a number of college visits, ultimately leading to her commitment before this year's high school season.

"In September, the University of Dayton reached out, and I really liked the school and I thought it would be a good fit, so I committed in January," she said.

From there the comeback was on, as she suited up for the Wildcats in what proved to be a banner season.

"High school is one of my favorite times of the year," the midfielder said. "It is always so fun and competitive, and your friends get to come watch you. It's a different feeling than club."

Chrapek helped the team with a strong start as the Wildcats were undefeated for the first part of the season, but after they lost to an undefeated Cosby, it hit just how hard it would be for them to reach their goal, which was to go far in the state tournament.

"We didn't want to lose again," she said. "It just made us more motivated to practice and then translate it into the game and continue winning."

Taking the loss as motivation worked, as it was the only loss the team had for the rest of the regular season.

Leading up to the regional and state tournaments, the mentality for the players began to shift into a "must-win situation."

"All of us really picked it up and we had a lot of great chances, and I think we all just did we well," Chrapek said. "The whole team just worked really hard."

The year before, the Wildcats bowed out in the state semifinals.

Chrapek helped her team continue its title dreams by scoring the lone goal in the state quarterfinal, as well as two goals in the 5C region championship.

"My favorite goal was probably my free kick against Stone Bridge (in the state quarterfinal)," she said. "Getting that one early was really good, and it felt good to have that lead."

In total, Chrapek scored 15 goals (6 being game winners) and tallied 16 assists to help her teammates score important goals as well.

Her contributions led to her recognition as 5C region player of the year and first team all-state, but she knows that none of it could've happened without the rest of the team.

"Our defense and our goalie had a lot of shutouts, which helped us tremendously," she said.

With one more year left, Chrapek is looking forward to having fun with her teammates during her senior season, but she also wants to win the state championship the Wildcats have been tantalizingly close to reaching.

"I think all of us want to win a ring," she said. "We were so close two years in a row, and it's just one more game."

Meet the rest of the first team

Naomi Knight

School: Cosby

Position: Defense

Year: Senior

Accomplishments: The University of Mary Washington commit helped the Titans defense record 11 shutouts this season and created trouble for opponents all season long. The senior captain held Deep Run, James River, and Monacan to one goal and recorded a shutout against Kellam to win the region 6A championship. In her entire high school career, Knight did not lose a Richmond-area game. The defender was named first team all-region and first team All-State.

Alexis Pierce

School: Deep Run

Position: Defense

Year: Senior

Accomplishments: Pierce was a versatile backbone to the Wildcats defense, as she could be put in as a central defender or center defensive midfielder. The Elon commit helped lead the team to 14 shutouts in 19 games. She was selected to be first team all-region and all-state, as the captain created a difficult defense for opponents to get through - they allowed just six goals all season.

Olivia Woodson

School: Monacan

Position: Forward

Year: Senior

Accomplishments: This year was quite a season for Woodson as she scored 26 goals to tie the school's single-season record. The two-time captain also tallied eight assists to provide her teammates the opportunity to score. She scored nine goals in the region and state tournaments. The 4B region player of the year and first team all-state selection will be playing at Auburn University in the fall.

Madelyn Radtke

School: Midlothian

Position: Defender

Year: Senior

Accomplishments: Radtke was selected as first team all-region and was first team All-Metro in 2022. As an outside back, she scored two goals, four assists, and tallied 45 shots and crosses. She will be playing at Jacksonville University in the fall.

Walker Bristow

School: Douglas Freeman

Position: Forward

Year: Junior

Accomplishments: The first team all-state forward scored 23 goals and tallied 12 assists to help the Mavericks reach the 5C region final and state quarterfinal. She has committed to continuing her soccer career at Appalachian State.

Ava Jung

School: Douglas Freeman

Position: Midfield

Year: Senior

Accomplishments: Jung recorded two goals and two assists as a center defensive midfielder. The captain was selected as first team all-state and will be playing soccer at Cornell in the fall.

Kenley Campbell

School: Collegiate

Position: Midfield

Year: Junior

Accomplishments: Named LIS player of the year and first team all-state, she scored nine goals and four assists as a defensive midfielder. She was an impact player for her team as they took on Deep Run, Cosby, and Freeman by dominating the midfield and setting the speed of play for Collegiate.

Sasha Manheim

School: Cosby

Position: Midfield

Year: Junior

Accomplishments: Adjusting to the role of defensive midfield in a new formation went flawlessly for Manheim, who was able to adjust quickly and make an impact for her teammates. The first team all-state player was a leader for the defense vocally as well, providing instruction to teammates. Even though her main job is defense, Manheim scored two goals and logged eight assists for the Titans.

Hailey Gilchrest

School: Hanover

Position: Defense

Year: Senior

Accomplishments: The Hawks captain contributed to nine shutouts and held district opponents to three goals this season. Gilchrest also scored five goals to add to the Hawks offense and made 14 starts at center back. She was selected to be first team all-state.

Rhys Caplinger

School: Glen Allen

Position: Goalkeeper

Year: Senior

Accomplishments: The 2x all-region goalkeeper of the year and second team all-state selection tallied a total of 68 saves this season. Caplinger recorded 10 shutouts and even contributed to the attack by scoring a goal. She was a four-year varsity starter, senior captain, and will continue her soccer career at Seton University.

Meet the second team

Monique McEnhimer, Forward, Freshman, Deep Run

Ava Legault, Midfield, Junior, Deep Run

Hannah Tittermary, Defense, Junior, Douglas Freeman

Molly Stephenson, Defense, Junior, Douglas Freeman

Corrine Jenkins, Midfield, Sophomore, Cosby

Maggie Bothwell, Defense, Senior, James River

Samantha Krines, Forward, Junior, Hanover

Lucy Harrington, Midfield, Sophomore, Hanover

Grace Minton, Midfield, Junior, Monacan

Natalie Troupe, Defense, Senior, Monacan

Kate Finkler, Goalkeeper, Senior, Deep Run

Honorable mention

Emma Sicat, Glen Allen; Lilly Caldwell, Steward; Sisi Mileski, Trinity; August Gregory, Trinity; Caitlyn Nottingham, Cosby; Kendall Funk, Cosby; Bree Fulkerson, Deep Run; McKenzie Gathers, Atlee; Ava Lozada, Monacan; Megan Dwyer, Midlothian; Ella Searcey, Midlothian; London Serafim, Godwin; Katie Britton, Godwin; Sam Spears, Godwin; Riley Cassidy, Godwin; Ryan Lewis, Collegiate.

Previous All-Metro players of the year

2022: Kiley Fitzgerald, Glen Allen

2021: Camryn Miller, Deep Run

2020: No season

2019: Kate Johnston, Collegiate

2018: Kate Johnston, Collegiate

2017: Caroline Cipolla, Mills Godwin

2016: Seeley Yoo, St. Catherine’s

2015: Brittany Beckwith, Midlothian

2014: Madi Conyers, Cosby

2013: Elizabeth Ball, Deep Run

2012: Ashley Riefner, Atlee

2011: Elizabeth Ball, Deep Run

2010: Becca Wann, Cosby

2009: Becky Patton, Collegiate

2008: Molly McKeon, Collegiate

2007: Brittany Hallberg, Collegiate; Lindsey Rowe, Mills Godwin

2006: Molly McKeon, Collegiate

2005: Kristin Stannard, Clover Hill

2004: Heather Hallberg, Collegiate

2003: Emily Renkin, Clover Hill; Anne Wiltshire, Collegiate

2002: Kara Ramer, Midlothian

2001: Caroline Renkin, Clover Hill

2000: A.B. Robbins, Mills Godwin

1999: A.B. Robbins, Mills Godwin

2023 VHSL spring sports tournaments