The drama of a championship match was delivered on Thursday night, as the Monacan Chiefs fought the majority of the match to maintain an early 1-0 lead over the Hanover Hawks and win the 4B region championship in girls soccer.

The Chiefs will be hosting Region 4A runner up Great Bridge for a Class 4 state quarterfinal on Tuesday while the Hawks will be traveling to Region 4A champion Smithfield. Times are still to be determined.

"I am so happy with the effort and the togetherness and the fight that this team has shown all season, and the fact that it results in a championship is icing on the cake," Monacan coach Sean Hollingshead said.

The Chiefs started the region tournament ranked No. 8 and slowly worked their way to the final by bringing down No. 9 Powhatan, then knocked No. 1 Atlee in the regional quarterfinals before edging No. 4 Eastern View in the semifinals, until they reached another difficult opponent in the No. 2-ranked Hawks.

The game was intense and had the potential of a match that could've gone all the way to a penalty shootout.

However, with 13 minutes left in the first half, the referee called a penalty inside the box that would eventually decide the winner.

Senior forward Olivia Woodson, an Auburn commit, was designated with taking the kick for Monacan, and the first thing she thought was, "I hope I don't miss this."

Cool and calm, she was able to put the ball past Hawks goalkeeper Kendall Wright, who is also her club teammate.

"That was our main opportunity, and I wasn't getting a lot of deep range shots, so I was thinking, 'This is my one main opportunity, I have to make it this,'" the senior said. "I'm definitely glad we practiced it a lot, so I was a little prepared and felt pretty confident."

Going into halftime, Hawks coach Riley Wichmann had to adapt to the game in order to give his team a chance of scoring a goal.

"It was purely adjustments based on the game, there are certain variables that we can't control and that doesn't bleed into our conversations, we try to solve the problem on the field," he said.

The Hawks were not going to give up easily and dominated in possession, but were unable to get a lot of shots on goal as the Chiefs defense was working hard to prevent a goal from going in.

Despite the loss, the Hawks are looking to shake off the evening and focus on the ultimate goal, which is to fight for the state title.

"We are looking to win states," senior midfielder Estella Gajarsky-Prado said. "I think we played a really good game today and I think we're going to go far in these next few games."

