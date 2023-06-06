It wasn’t the most sterling start for Hanover Hawks softball, finding themselves down 1-0 after an inning and a half of the Class 4 state quarterfinal against Smithfield at home Tuesday night.

But with two out and McKenzie Martin at second base after a single and a wild pitch, up stepped to the plate right fielder Makenzie Ryerson, eighth in Hanover’s batting order. Looking to get Martin home to tie the game, she did much more.

“I had two strikes on me and was shaking a little bit,” Ryerson recalled. “I choked up on my bat and swung and as soon as I hit it, I thought, it’s gone!”

Ryerson’s blast over the left field fence gave Hanover a lead the Hawks would not relinquish, adding runs in the third and sixth innings for a 5-1 victory over the Packers to send the Hawks to their third consecutive Class 4 state semifinal appearance.

Julia Cuozzo, the University of Virginia commit, made an emphatic statement in her final home appearance in the circle at Hanover High School, striking out 14 Smithfield batters, including a rare four-strikeout inning in the first, when a called third strike escaped from catcher Meghan Deshazo, extending the inning by two batters.

But Smithfield (14-10), the Class 4, Region A runner-up, left two on base in the first inning, which turned out to be its best opportunity to get to Cuozzo.

Their second inning run began with Lindsey Gibble reaching base on an error by second baseman Marisa Sawn. A wild pitch sent Gibble to second. While stealing third, Gibble and Hanover third baseman Lilly Parrish collided as the ball sailed into left field. Gibble got up and ran home for the lone Packer run.

Cuozzo calmed things down, retiring the next nine Smithfield batters, including striking out the side in the fourth. By then, thanks to a two-out single to left from Brie Wheeler, Hanover (23-0) led 4-1, and didn’t look back.

“She looked phenomenal,” Ryerson said of Cuozzo. “I mean, nothing ever gets hit in the outfield, so give credit to her.”

In fact, no Smithfield ball reached the outfield in the air during the contest. Cuozzo also struck out the side in the sixth, then earned her final home strikeout to finish the victory.

Ryerson and her teammates will tell you that it was just another game. But there had to be some nerves, and moments to recollect thoughts, knowing that seniors Cuozzo and McKenzie Parrish, win or lose, were playing at home for the final time.

But it was the usual combination of Cuozzo’s pitching and timely hitting that sent the Hawks back to the Class 4 state semifinal round, but not for a 2022 state title rematch with Tuscarora, which lost a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the seventh to a hungry Louisa squad, who walked off a 2-1 triumph to earn the Friday date with Hanover.

The game will be held at Spotsylvania High School at 10am. Ryerson, and the rest of the Hawks, will be ready for the challenge as they look to punch their ticket to the state championship game for the third straight season, seeking back-to-back Class 4 crowns.

“We’ll go through warmup, find the right mindset, stay focused, and come together as a team…and get the dub,” Ryerson noted with a wry smile.

With two more wins, Hanover will do what they, last year, and what Atlee, in 2015, 2016 or 2017, couldn’t do: finish as state champions while going undefeated.