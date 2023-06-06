Monacan girls soccer coach Sean Hollingshead said that he and his Chiefs weren’t surprised by the style of play displayed by the Great Bridge Wildcats on June 6 at Clover Hill High School in the VHSL Class 4 state quarterfinals.

“We knew they were going to be tough,” he said. “They were very physical and very aggressive and we knew they were good on set pieces.”

Those set pieces contributed two goals and Great Bridge’s Mia Grieco got the ball to trickle into the goal in the 76th minute to complete the Wildcats’ upset win over the Region 4B champion Chiefs.

“They tried to catch us out on a ball over the topper and it got through,” Hollingshead said of the third Wildcats goal. “It’s just unfortunate it happened with only four minutes to go. They played their style a little better than we played ours.”

The early game was dominated by Monacan as senior Olivia Woodson made her presence felt often. She had two shots on goal herself in the first 10 minutes of play and tried to connect with senior Emily Clark after receiving a pass from junior Gracie Minton for another scoring chance, but the pass was just out of Clark’s reach.

Finally, Woodson broke through in the 21st minute, burying a shot from the left side to the right corner.

Just two minutes later, off a free kick, Great Bridge scored when the kick sailed in front of the net and Charmiss Tucker put her head to the ball and into the net to tie it at 1-1.

Woodson created more chances following the first Wildcats goal, peppering goalie Lexie Miller with several more opportunities.

It was just before halftime when Woodson scored again, on a nearly identical play as her first goal, to give the Chiefs a 2-1 lead.

Hollingshead praised his senior forward as that second goal tied the single season Monacan record for goals in a season.

“She’s the best player I’ve ever coached,” he said. “I’ve been at Monacan for 20 years and she’s the best player, boy or girl…it’s not even close. I was hoping she’d have gotten a third to set the record and we’d be moving on. She’s such a great leader for us.”

In the second half, however, the Wildcats came out even more aggressive on offense and were spending a lot more time in Monacan’s defensive end than they had in the first half. More pressure was put on the Chiefs’ backfield and goalie Grady Smith in the middle portion of the second half than they had faced all game.

The Wildcats tied the game in the 68th minute off another free kick, this one deflecting off the chest of Audrey Orrock for a 2-2 score.

Just eight minutes later, Grieco found her way through the Monacan defense and one-on-one with Smith, who slid to make an attempt at the save, but the ball trickled through and into the goal.

The final four minutes were a frenzy for Monacan as they tried to find the equalizer.

In the 78th minute, a free kick was awarded to the Chiefs, but the ensuing attempt went right into the arms of the Great Bridge keeper. Soon thereafter, in stoppage time, Monacan was awarded a corner, but the ensuing shot sailed high, which would be the last attempt of the game before the whistle blew.

The season ended for Monacan with a record of 13-7, with its only losses coming in the series against Cosby, Midlothian and James River prior to the loss to Great Bridge.

Hollingshead said he’s proud of his team for fighting through the region tournament and taking home the crown after going through the crucible that is Dominion District soccer.

“It’s a tremendous effort,” he said. “We had a rough stretch after Spring Break. We made a couple of changes and started playing really well. I’ve never had a team work as hard and play to its potential as closely as this team did. As a coach, that’s all I can really ask for.”