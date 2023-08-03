Decked out in their matching blue Alex Morgan uniforms, Ava and Emma Collins could not sit still as their anticipation for the U.S. Women’s National Team’s World Cup-opening game against Vietnam continued to build.

The 9-year-old twins were happy to be at City Stadium for a World Cup watch party surrounded by their family and friends. But they were more excited to see their favorite players, Morgan and Julie Ertz, on the big LED screen.

Their own dreams of playing on such a stage continued to grow.

"We get to see our team win and be excited for their goals," Emma Collins said.

With the group stage over, the 2023 Women's World Cup continues to make history and produce inspirational storylines, with major upsets, several notable debutants and smaller countries defying the odds to move on to the knockout stage.

For some, the Women's World Cup is just another soccer tournament. But for young girls in the city of Richmond and around the world, it inspired them to not only excel in soccer, but in all walks of life.

Inspiring the next generation

The World Cup showcases role models that inspire young girls who are in the early stages in their soccer careers.

Much like the Collins twins, 7-year-old Kenna Gestewitz has been playing soccer since she was 3 and, like many of her peers, she wants to become a better player and is hopeful that she will one day play for the U.S. Women's National Team.

While she doesn't wake up early to watch the games, her mom records the matches so when she wakes up, she can look forward to watching the games for the first time.

The young forward said that she loves to watch games because observing players at the international level enables her to grow so she "can get there one day."

"I want to get better," she said. "I watch better players, so it gives me the experience to be better."

Gestewitz is not the only one who watches the World Cup because she wants to get better. Her training partner, Allison Story, also studies players at the World Cup, especially her favorite athlete, Morgan, a 34-year-old striker and team captain.

"I want Team USA to win," Story said.

Watching the World Cup and studying the games is not the only way these young girls are inspired to strive for greatness. Anaiya DePaul's inspiration comes from the work ethic that the players put in to improve every single year.

"They practice a lot more and they get better every single time they enter the World Cup," DePaul said.

Inspiration for life after soccer

A common sentiment around the younger soccer players is that they love watching the World Cup because they love to play soccer.

But for the older girls, the meaning of the World Cup is magnified.

Catherine Muir once dreamed of playing on the international stage, and as she has grown, she realized that while she might not reach that level, she can still do whatever she sets her mind to.

"Seeing them play, it makes me feel like I can do whatever I want, wherever I am," Muir said.

Seeing female-identifying athletes on a global scale overcome obstacles and challenges on and off the field resonates with some of Richmond’s top young talent on the pitch.

"I also think it's super impressive seeing all these different countries out there competing no matter what their everyday life is back in their own homes," said Collegiate standout Kenley Campbell, a first team All-Metro honoree.

Kickers youth program player Addison Pulliam's biggest takeaway is the growing opportunities for women in sports.

"It's super inspirational and it shows that even though there is very little opportunity for women's sports, there is still a way to succeed," Pulliam said.

Last month, the Kickers announced their new USL W-League team, which will begin competition in 2024. For Richmond-area players, the announcement heralded an expansion of opportunities for women in soccer on a local level.

"I think that it sets a fire for me, whether it's in my training or whatnot," Pulliam said. "It give me a lot of hope for what could come for me."

Pulliam has been playing soccer for 13 years. She woke up at 2:30 a.m. with her mom and her sister to watch the USWNT play against Portugal.

"I see it as a learning experience," she said. "I love how the whole community rallies around it, it's super inspirational to watch as a young athlete."

Players further along in their development may come away from USWNT games with different takeaways compared to younger counterparts. But at the heart of it, they’re still like the Collins twins, watching the World Cup to become better soccer players and see adult players live out a childhood dream that they share.

"As I got older, obviously, those dreams kind of slipped away as challenges came through life," Muir said. "I think it's so cool to see women of all variety of ages and nationalities living my dream. So it's really inspiring to see them play on the big screen at the highest level."