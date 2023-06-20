The shortage of high school
referees has made headlines nationally, as it has become hard to recruit and keep new officials, but one potential solution was on display during the recent state soccer tournament: former players.
In the
Richmond area, a group of four female referees are breaking barriers in the male-dominated industry, as they officiated the regional tournament and state quarterfinals earlier this month.
Lauren Brokaw, Emery Hasenstab, Taylor Lamb, and Liana D'Ambro all began officiating through the Central Virginia Regional Soccer Association (CVRSA) after receiving their certifications when they were 12 or 13 years old.
"I got certified when I was 12," Lamb said. "I heard about the opportunity and there weren't a lot of jobs that will hire 12-year-olds. I've played soccer my whole life, so I signed up and started refereeing, and I liked it so I kept going."
Now they are rising sophomores and juniors in college at Randolph-Macon, James Madison and Old Dominion, but still officiate games near their colleges and even come back home when they can.
"I didn't expect to continue refereeing," Brokaw said. "It became a connected soccer community, and this was a way for me to give back to the community since there is such a shortage of referees."
CVRSA recruiting and training coordinator Joe Sheridan said over a dozen college students, men and women, are working top games in the Richmond area.
According to the
New York Times, about 50,000 referees quit nationally between 2018 and 2021. The top reason cited was unruly behavior from coaches, parents, and players, and the pandemic only agitated the situation further.
While many referees decided to quit during COVID, these four decided to come back, and said they were given the tools necessary to not give in to the toxic environment that sometimes comes with the job.
Last week, Brokaw and Hasenstab were part of the crew at a Class 4 quarterfinal where Monacan was host. Lamb and D'Ambro were assistant referees at the Class 5 state quarterfinal that was hosted by Deep Run.
All four agreed that trusting their training and ignoring what others say is the best course of action when it come to dealing with rowdy parents, coaches, and players.
"You have to go about it showing that you are the boss at the start of the game," D'Ambro said. "If it gets too bad then you can pop the cards, but I normally have discussions before the game with both the coaches, especially if there have been reports on those teams before."
The referees also have the help and support of the CVRSA and can rely on administrators if needed, but Sheridan's main goal is to help them with their self-efficacy so that the young referees can trust themselves.
Sheridan said that their age also is helpful when it comes to refereeing high school games because of the instant credibility with the players since they all played together at some point. This also helps from a communication standpoint between officials and players as well.
"That type of attitude and mentality you can't teach," Sheridan said. "It's ingrained in them that they know how to communicate with people that are only a few years younger."
Now they have created a small community with each other as they all continue to pursue their own paths within the refereeing community.
"I don't know many female refs, beside these girls that have really stuck with it," Hasenstab said. "So it's a unique thing, and I think more people should try to do it."
2023 VHSL spring sports tournaments
