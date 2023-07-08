Julia Cuozzo never saw herself committing to college to play softball.

She didn’t envision the all-region or all-state teams would have her name on it.

The 2023 All-Metro Softball Player of the Year didn’t see this pick coming either.

“It’s crazy because when I first started, I never saw myself committing to such a good school,” said Cuozzo, the UVa pitching commit. “I never saw myself winning all these things.”

Cuozzo is the first back-to-back All-Metro Softball Player of the Year since Peyton St. George won it her junior and senior year at Atlee – the former Raider plays for Duke, now one of Cuozzo’s ACC opponents.

After winning the honor in 2022 as a junior, the question for Cuozzo became how to get even better. She had just won the state title and the Class 4 player of the year accolade. Then, in the fall, she committed to the Cavaliers.

What now?

“I’m just trying to perfect my mindset,” Cuozzo said. “I have been through almost every situation.”

Cuozzo has dealt with both a canceled season and a perfect one. She said through both, she learned there are things she can and can’t control. So she worked this season on getting her mindset to a place where she can simply move on to the next thing, even if she makes a mistake.

“You know, there’s nothing to worry about,” Cuozzo said. “Not many people deal with their season getting canceled.”

What was also different for the ace this season is she got to play with her sister, Abby, on the varsity Hanover squad. Last season, the 2022 All-Metro Player of the Year talked about how much her family contributed to her growth. They were always with her and always pushing her.

This year, she got to play with her sister. For Julia, that’s always been the goal.

“My sister and I have been planning it out, we want to go to the same school,” Cuozzo said. “It’s kind of unreal. We want to continue being close. It was fun to play softball with my sister again.”

So, a state title, a college commitment and sharing the field with her family. Cuozzo was in good shape for her senior year.

Her Hanover Hawks put on a clinic all season long in Class 4 softball. The team was ranked in the top 10 of all softball teams in the country for the majority of the season by MaxPreps, and Cuozzo rarely saw opponents score.

Hanover entered the state tournament looking to stay perfect on the year and repeat as state champs. But a feisty Louisa County team showed up and pulled off the upset in the semifinals.

“Everything happens for a reason,” Cuozzo said. “It didn’t end the way we wanted, but we got through it.”

Even so, Cuozzo learned things this season about herself. Coach Tommy Evans said his senior picked up a lead-by-example role for the team this season, and even when it came time to depart the tournament earlier than the Hawks hoped, she still led by example.

“She’ll be the first to, you know, grab a rake, or put a base in, or make sure that the girls are all wearing the proper uniform,” Evans said. “Little things that go a long ways, definitely.”

Cuozzo was a two-way player for the Hawks this season. In the circle, the UVa commit tossed 192 strikeouts and posted a 0.60 ERA. She went 17-1 this year, and was 47-3 across her three years at Hanover. At the plate, Cuozzo had four home runs, batted .449 and finished with 26 runs batted in.

It’s safe to say, she can do it all.

“She keeps a very stoic approach,” Evans said. “Kids will get a little antsy and they won’t play as well as they could because they’re scared that they’re going to make a mistake. But she plays the same no matter what the score is – she is going to give it her 100%.”

Cuozzo is ecstatic about going to Charlottesville in the fall to play for the Cavaliers. She said UVa has been her dream school for a long time, and in a little over a month, that dream becomes a reality.

“The first time I got there it felt like home,” Cuozzo said. “It was a pretty easy choice.”

Looking back at it, Cuozzo said even though her senior season didn’t end the way she’d hoped, getting to play with her sister and learning how to perfect her mindset before college were things she was happy about.

Oh, and the accolades are fun too.

“I think I did a better job trusting my team and trusting my defense,” Cuozzo said. “Not getting too flustered or freaking out and being able to pull off the wins in those tight games was really good for me and my team.”

Meet the rest of the first team

Morgan Berg

School: New Kent

Position: Pitcher

Year: Senior

About: In 24 games played, Berg was flashy and electric. The junior had 110 strikeouts in 139 innings pitched, good for a 17-5 record. She repeats as first-team All-Metro, and walked only 12 batters. At the plate, she recorded 31 hits and 22 runs batted in. Berg is a two-time team captain for New Kent and picked up both first-team all-region and all-district accolades this season. Berg was also New Kent’s most valuable player for the second season in a row.

Marlee Gaskell

School: Midlothian

Position: Pitcher

Year: Sophomore

About: In a historic year for Midlothian softball, Gaskell was a force in the circle, leading the Trojans back to the state tournament. She tossed 174 strikeouts in 120 2/3 innings pitched, good for a 1.68 ERA, and walked only 35 in that span. Gaskell threw seven no-hitters and recorded one 20-strikeout game in the circle as well. She sat in the heart of the Midlo batting order, finishing the year with 10 runs batted in. Gaskell picked up first-team all-state and all-region accolades and was the youngest player named to the Class 5 all-state team.

Madalyn Johnson

School: Powhatan

Position: Pitcher

Year: Junior

About: The second James Madison commit on the All-Metro first-team, Johnson led the young Indians team to a region semifinal appearance. The Region 4B first-team player tossed 240 strikeouts in 127 2/3 innings on the way to a 15-6 record. In the postseason, Johnson allowed only one run in 19 innings and had 13 runs batted in as a hitter. She was integral to Powhatan’s success this year, with the team losing by one run to a then-undefeated Hanover squad in the postseason. Johnson is also an all-region first-team selection.

Taylor Johnson

School: King William

Position: Pitcher

Year: Junior

About: The lefty two-way player struck out 211 batters in 102 innings pitched this year as King William made a run at the Class 2 state title. Johnson, a James Madison commit, allowed only 36 walks, and at the plate batted .360 with two home runs, earning her first-team all-state, Region 2A player of the year and Tidewater District Player of the Year. Described as a workhorse, Johnson led the Cavaliers to the state tournament and a one-loss season.

Teagan Baulsir

School: Deep Run

Position: Infield

Year: Senior

About: Averaging .534 at the plate, Baulsir led Deep Run this season with 33 hits, 42 runs batted in and six home runs. The senior, who plays corner infield and catcher, was the only senior for the Wildcats this season and was described as the heart and soul of the team. Baulsir is a four-year varsity starter and a 2022 All-Metro honorable mention. She brought leadership and knowledge to a young Deep Run team this season, leading them to a 15-7 record and earning herself a scholarship to play at Elon next year.

Hannah Tober

School: New Kent

Position: Infield

Year: Sophomore

About: The young shortstop built on a strong freshman season, recording 36 hits, a team-high, 27 RBIs, and batting .429. Tober was first-team all-district and all-region in 2023 and a constant in the infield, rolling over from her 2022 Class 3 title team starting spot. This season, Tober was a team captain and led her team in slugging (.726) and doubles (17). In the field, she had only three errors in 74 chances and completed two double plays.

Ellie Talley

School: Cosby

Position: Infield

Year: Junior

About: The junior earns her second-straight All-Metro first-team selection. Talley, a shortstop, was first-team all-region, and recorded 30 hits and 23 runs batted in on the year. She had four homers along with 13 walks. Talley averaged .428 at the plate and .952 in the field. Talley was a second team all-state selection for Cosby this year as well.

Mia Woolfolk

School: Manchester

Position: Infield

Year: Junior

About: The multi-talented dual sport athlete batted .500 for the Lancers in her junior season and fielded .912. Woolfolk was named Class 6 first-team all-state and has a .917 slugging percentage. Woolfolk was also the 2023 Richmond Times-Dispatch All-Metro Girls Basketball Player of the Year, and has about 15 offers to play college basketball at the Division I level.

Tyra Christian

School: Glen Allen

Position: Utility

Year: Junior

About: Called a true power hitter with a big arm, Christian broke Glen Allen’s home run record this season with 10 along with 28 RBIs and 22 hits. The junior had 19 extra base hits, and behind the plate played aggressive, throwing out seven runners. Christian holds several Division I offers, and her coach credited her with keeping the Jaguars steady. She came up with a 10th inning two-run shot to keep Glen Allen’s hopes alive in the postseason.

Maggie Hiatt

School: Mills Godwin

Position: Utility

Year: Senior

About: The senior offensive powerhouse for the Eagles lands on the first-team for the second season in a row behind 27 hits and 26 runs batted in. Sitting in the heart of the batting order, Hiatt batted .529 with nine home runs. Eagles coach Keith Wagner called Hiatt the best player in the area, and added that the catcher hits for power. The Class 5 all-state first-team selection is taking her talents to Longwood University next season.

Morgan Tucker

School: Dinwiddle

Position: Catcher

Year: Junior

About: A Virginia Wesleyan commit, Tucker’s coaches call her a game changer. The catcher broke Dinwiddle’s batting average record, hitting .687 and recording 44 runs. She batted in 34 runs and stole 15 bases in the Generals’ 18-3 season. She helped Dinwiddle reach a perfect record in region play. Tucker was named first-team all-state, first-team all region and only gave up three stolen bases on the season.

Alejandra Wittman

School: Clover Hill

Position: Catcher

Year: Sophomore

About: Batting .514 at the plate and recording 36 hits, Wittman exploded this season to land on the All-Metro first-team. She was a part of the Clover Hill team that advanced all the way to the state tournament. Behind the plate, she helped lead the Cavaliers to a 15-7 record and an 11-4 region record, including wins over Cosby and Deep Run.

Ellie Mulligan

School: Midlothian

Position: Outfield

Year: Senior

About: A University of Delaware commit, Mulligan was a staple in the Midlo outfield and a leader during a big season for the Trojans. The first-team all-state player had 26 RBIs and 29 hits at the plate along with five home runs. Mulligan hit two homers in the region semifinals that eventually sent the Trojans to the state tournament, and is a two-time first-team all-region player. Mulligan was All-Metro second team last season and a part of a big senior class for Midlothian.

Kaileigh Byars

School: Hanover

Position: Outfield

Year: Sophomore

About: An All-Metro honorable mention a season ago, Byars stepped up big for Hanover in 2023. The young gun batted .391 with 23 runs, 15 runs batted in and had two home runs for the Hawks. Byars stole 13 bases and played an important role in the batting order for Hanover. She was a first-team all-state and all-region selection this season and the youngest player to make the all-state team.

Emma Salzman

School: Midlothian

Position: Outfield

Year: Junior

About: A catalyst in the Midlothian lineup, Salzman makes the first team after being an All-Metro honorable mention a year ago. The George Mason commit batted .455, and in the field stole nine bases. In the region finals, Salzman went 2-for-3 with a home run. She was second-team all-region and a big part of the first Midlothian team to win the region title in over 20 years.

SECOND TEAM

Position Name School

P Kam Brown Cosby

P Angelina Branch Clover Hill

P Anna Grace Howe Mills Godwin

C Bailey Bucholz Atlee

INF Brie Wheeler Hanover

INF Mackenzie Yates Patrick Henry

INF Madison Faries Colonial Heights

INF Kimberly Jones Midlothian

INF Katelyn Hubley Mills Godwin

Util. Lilly Parrish Hanover

Util. Katie Horvath James River

OF Aline Alexander New Kent

OF Alana Collier Deep Run

OF Natalie Trout Manchester

HONORABLE MENTION

Pitchers: Morgan Hughes, Patrick Henry; Bailey Jahna, Manchester; Chelsey Farthing, Goochland; Grace Tharp, Glen Allen; Hailey Butler, Varina

Infield: Jessica Purgason, Cosby; Alex Giesen, Trinity Episcopal School; Olivia Golliday, Trinity Episcopal School; Audrey Munro, Saint Gertrude; Jillian Smith, King William; Peyton Lewis, King William; Leah Rounds, New Kent; Gabby Chrapek, New Kent; Bella Moussa, Midlothian; Sadie Grimes, Goochland; Allana Overby, Clover Hill; Ryleigh Perks, Douglas Freeman; Jessica Kolkhorst, New Kent; Charlotte Boswell, Deep Run

Outfield: Annabelle Townsend, King William; Jaylia Mills, Goochland; Blayne Talley, Cosby; Addison Thompson, Clover Hill; Angela Rudolph, Clover Hill; Gianna Booker, Atlee; Emma Slutzah, Hanover

Catcher: Kenzie Holloway, Patrick Henry; Katie Sanne, Douglas Freeman; Willow Nash, Varina; Lily Hartley, Collegiate; Gracyn Arruda, Mills Godwin;

Utility: Sophia Covington, Saint Gertrude; Camryn Winiarski, Manchester; Alison Via, Glen Allen

PREVIOUS ALL-METRO PLAYERS OF THE YEAR

2020: No season

2018: Laura Thompson, Prince George

2017: Peyton St. George, Atlee

2016: Peyton St. George, Atlee

2015: Kayla Huffman, King William

2014: Chelsea Whitcomb, Cosby

2013: Chelsea Whitcomb, Cosby

2012: Chelsea Whitcomb, Cosby

2011: Kelly Heinz, Lee-Davis

2010: Heather Sink, Cosby

2009: Lauren Vinson, Prince George

2008: Courtney Long, Hanover

2007: Lauren Brummell, Hanover

2006: Julie Smith, Hanover

2005: Julie Smith, Hanover

2004: Carissa Conroy, Mills Godwin

2003: Erica Cifarell, Midlothian

2002: Casey Smith, Atlee; Katheryn Gannon, Atlee

2001: Jessica Worsham, Powhatan

2000: Catherine Gilliam, Mills Godwin; Jamie Gostyla, Midlothian

1999: Carmen Farmer, Varina

1998: Carmen Farmer, Varina

1997: Keisha Shepperson, Varina

1996: Natasha Johnson, Manchester

1995: Michelle Meadows, Monacan

1994: Jenny McIntyre, Midlothian

