When pitcher Marlee Gaskell steps out on the mound, it's hard to tell the Midlothian Trojans are one of the area's most dominant teams, sporting a 19-3 record.

The Midlo sophomore could easily be overconfident, but Gaskell approached Friday's Region 5C championship, a 3-0 win over Clover Hill, like every other game.

“We just focus on not letting any other distractions affect us," she said.

The Midlothian Trojans came into this game on a hot eigh-game winning streak.

An impressive streak could lead players to become sloppy, but the Trojans worked like a well-oiled machine, catching fly balls in deep center field, hitting home runs, and ultimately shutting out Clover Hill.

“Playing them so much, we know them so well,” Trojans coach Adam Layton said.

This offered a leg up, anticipating the Cavaliers' approach. He noted that Midlo's defense keeps its composure in stressful innings, adding, “Marlee doesn’t get shaken easily.”

Clover Hill was the first team up to bat, and started strong.

The Cavaliers opened the inning with a groundout, but then they had two singles and a walk, loading the bases. But Gaskell was able to strike out the last two batters to end the rally.

The first batter for Midlothian, junior right fielder Emma Salzman doubled to second base on a deep center-field hit. Then, freshman third baseman Bella Moussa hit a deep home run right over the center-field fence. The team erupted in roars and chants that could be heard across the sports complex. From pats on the back to a near dogpile, the energy was high.

“I was so excited to touch home and be back with my teammates," Moussa said. "We just needed one little boost, and we were gone."

Over the next three innings neither team scored a run, although several players made it to a base. Most notably, Clover Hill senior pitcher Angelina Branch doubled in the top of third inning and reached in the top of the fourth inning on an error at third base.

Despite losing the lead early in the game, Branch and her team fought ferociously.

Both defenses had settled in in the fifth inning, but the Trojans had one more surprise up their sleeves, as Salzman hit a deep shot to center field and extended the lead by a run, providing insurance.

Clover Hill made a strong comeback effort in the seventh, with two singles putting runners on the corners, but they were not able to come back from the deficit.

Midlothian ended the game with two more strikeouts. In the end, such an unflinchingly humble approach proved to be a winning one.