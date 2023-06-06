Adam Layton led the season’s final on-field huddle for the Midlothian softball team.

The tears stopped just for a second for the Trojans, who fell to visiting Riverside 9-5 in nine innings at home in the Class 5 state quarterfinals on Tuesday. The Trojans coach told his team just how much this senior class has meant to the program, that they reached new heights and it was because of them.

Senior outfielder Ellie Mulligan called that the understatement of the year.

“When we came here five years ago, this program was a train wreck,” Mulligan said, through both tears and a laugh.

That train that four promising eighth graders hopped on five years ago found its way back on the rails. Its last stop came at the hands of the Rams, who put up four runs in the ninth inning, but not before bringing Midlothian its first region title in decades.

It’s why the four seniors were the last off the field, and even after the huddle broke, they stood there hugging their teammates, despite the dirt they were covered in.

“To win the region, that’s a big deal,” Layton said. “For them to see the fruits of their labor and what they’ve done, what they’ve put in the last few years, is a big deal. Winning the region was a big deal for them, it had been like 24 years since Midlothian had won it.”

All four seniors said just how proud they were that they could make the Trojans’ softball program something special, and something with meaning. Because of that region win, this season was special.

It set up an expectation of success, Layton said, and that’s what made this class different.

“There was no leadership, there was no passion for the game,” Mulligan said of what had become of the Trojans. “But over these years I know that me and these other ladies made it our biggest jobs to pull together this program and make a name and make a family.”

The Trojans had the lead after junior utility player Kimberly Jones hit a three-run homer in the fifth inning to put Midlothian up 5-3. But Riverside rallied in the bottom of the inning to tie the game up.

Sophomore pitcher Marlee Gaskell worked through several jams in the loss, getting out of a bases-loaded situation early. In the ninth inning, though, Layton said his team made some uncharacteristic mistakes.

That led to four runs from the opponents, and put the Trojans in a hole they couldn’t climb out of.

“We made errors in the field, we hadn’t really done that all year,” Layton said. “Through the whole game we made errors that weren’t normal for us, and it came back to bite us.”

Gaskell threw all nine innings. In addition to the home run, Jones added an RBI double, scoring Mulligan, and scored a run in the fourth.

When Jones’ ball sailed over the fence in the fifth, the Trojans greeted her to celebrate the homer. Later, senior catcher Ryleigh Jones described just how close the entire team was.

“We’re all best friends,” she said. “We win together, and we lose together. On and off the field, we’re all super close.”

It explains why Mulligan, through tears, worked to stay upbeat during a postgame interview. It wasn’t until her teammates smiled back at her that a smile finally formed on her face.

“We’ve made a name for ourselves, and a team that can be respected throughout the county,” Mulligan said.

As the senior class leaves, it leaves behind expectations for future teams to make it back to the state tournament and establish that the program is more than just a one-hit wonder.

“We’re known as being good now,” Layton said. “Before it was just not that. It was just telling (the seniors) to think about how far they’ve brought it as whole. I’m super proud.”

