Not in a million years did Peyton St. George imagine who she was standing with.

It's Rachel Garcia.

Garcia, a UCLA softball grad who brought home a national title for the Bruins and now competes on the U.S. national team, was a team captain for Athletes Unlimited (AU), a professional softball league, in Week 2.

Six years ago, St. George watched Garcia on TV, starting and dominating games for the Bruins. Growing up, the former Times-Dispatch All-Metro Player of the Year saw her, along with other named stars, and studied their game between Atlee softball practices, school and sleep.

Garcia picked St. George for her team in AU. It was then that it sunk in — Garcia was just a person and St. George herself was a professional softball player.

"It's been so incredibly cool, getting to play with people that I watched growing up," St. George said. "It's just so cool that people draft me because I'm a compliment to them."

A little-leaguer

Day one. Atlee Little League.

St. George isn't playing softball though, rather tee ball and she's not in the active action. She standing the outfield.

"I was really, really young," St. George said. "I think my parents just wanted to put me into sport. And then I didn't really pick up softball in Atlee Little League. I think at the time, it was just I want to do whatever my friends are doing."

St. George in the outfield summed up the start of her career. A free spirit, in her own world, and a lackadaisical focus on the game. The young player had her eyes set on other things: Those sweet postgame pixy sticks.

"The only thing I can really remember was being in a dugout and begging my dad to go get me a giant pixy stick," St. George said.

That sugar rush kept St. George in little league for at least two more years, she said, and she was having fun with her friends. But she couldn't stand still in the outfield. So, she picked up a new habit: mimicking the pitcher.

"I actually taught myself to pitch because I played center field," St. George said. "Obviously, you're that young, no balls get hit to the outfield. I spent my time mocking the pitcher because they were directly in front of me. So just doing the wind up in centerfield."

In middle school, her dad caved — St. George had her first pitching lesson. She added she was a lot taller than the rest of her classmates at the time and was super talkative.

"I think everyone got so annoyed with me doing that in the outfield that they thought 'Hey, maybe we could've taken a swim lesson," St. George said with a laugh.

She loved pitching for several reasons: the challenge it presented and growing closer with her dad.

St. George said pitching came natural to her. And with how much work she put into it, she quickly progressed.

"Him being like center at every lesson was definitely something I look forward to every week," St. George said. "This was also just a way for me and my dad to get really, really close."

Atlee's ace

In high school, St. George said she made sacrifices. She traded in birthday parties and class trips for softball tournaments.

A key part of the sacrifice though was how her parents treated it. They prioritized her mental health and if she didn't want to go to practice one day growing up, she didn't.

"I think my parents did really good job of making sure that I wasn't forced out of a sport at a really young age," St. George said.

Her mom was a swimmer in high school and had Division I offers. But she was burnt out and tired of swimming. St. George's parents didn't want the same to happen to her.

She's happy with the decision — She felt great throughout high school softball while some of her friends were burning out.

Heading into high school though, she still felt behind. At the time, the recruiting rules were different and she had friends committing to college in middle school. St. George added she didn't truly grow into her body until the eighth grade.

Even still, she made varsity as a freshmen for the Raiders.

"I was finally realizing that this is something that I think I could do," St. George said. "At least as a freshman, you know, I had some control, and I was still getting the lessons and learning the pitches."

She was intimidated at times. But knowing she was around the best players in her school and lots of her grade was on junior varsity made St. George work even harder. She had to prove herself.

St. George's first appearance was against Hanover High School and entered the game with the bases loaded. She only had one out on the board and right out of the gate, was tested.

"Again, a really intimidating landscape to come into," St. George said. "Even though I was a freshman, (I) just continually reminded (myself) 'You're on varsity for a reason, you know, you have the talent."

With seniors around her, she worked with what she had. Using that support, St. George led the Raider to three-straight state titles. For the first championship, she embraced the underdog mentality.

For the next two, it was the competitive mindset.

"Even when school started in September, you know, we were planning for June," St. George said. "We were really bought in."

Her senior year, St. George posted a 0.05 ERA, allowing only one run on the year. In her three state title game appearances, she threw three shutouts. Plus, 276 strikeouts her senior year isn't a bad way to go out.

Those sacrifices, pitching lessons and long hours paid off. She left Atlee with a versatile arm and records to her name.

"I think it was just a really, really fun period of my life and kind of no pressure softball," St. George said.

A diamond for Duke

"Peyton, come here, I have Marissa Young on the phone for you."

St. George, in a typical day at her travel team practice, stopped in her tracks. Marissa Young was the incoming head coach at Duke softball, a new program that began in 2018. Young in her playing days was a three-time All-American at Michigan and was the 2003 Big 10 Player of the Year.

So, with her heart beating out of her chest, St. George took the call.

"Hello?"

"Peyton. I want to build my program around you."

Jump back for a second. Before St. George's life-changing call, as an incoming freshman to Atlee, her parents realized just how good she was. They sat her down one day and talked about college. How if she got serious, she had a chance to open doors for college.

"I was already late in the recruiting game," St. George said. "I think the stars lined up, and I know, everything happens for a reason. My parents knew that, I had some talent that could go to the next level."

Well, good news for St. George, Duke was starting a program. The pitcher even remembers her mom running into her room when it was announced, thinking about how great it would be if she could go to Durham.

"I remember saying back, 'They're okay. It's so far out of my reach," St. George said. "A few years later, Coach Young (is) on the other end of the phone saying she wants to build a program around me."

St. George remembers how nervous she was taking that call with Young. But as she heard the words her future head coach spoke, those nerves turned into excitement.

St. George will go down in history as Duke softball team one, pick one.

"I still don't think that it's sunk in yet," St. George said.

Two weeks later, St. George went to Durham and looked at Duke. The field wasn't built yet.

"Obviously I don't have anything to show you right now," St. George remembers Young saying. "We're going to be building this program together. So you would have to be taking a leap of faith and trusting me to build a program."

Well, after a tour that included meeting Duke's Coach K and a talk with her dad that put college into perspective, she realized she would be happy at Duke even without softball. She didn't have the same feeling at other places she toured.

"Very, very few that could say they were player one, team one so this was a no no brainer to me," St. George said.

Immediately, Young brought the championship mentality to the Blue Devils., but St. George said it's "the terrible two's for a reason."

"(It) was not not all rainbows and kittens and sunshine," St. George said. "I think it was tough because you bring in all of these young players, and you say, 'Hey, your team one, but you're at Duke, you're at a school that has a championship culture."

In her five years at Duke, the program grew exceptionally. After the 2019 losing season, the program leaped post-COVID-19. The Blue Devils started winning games against big-time opponents, going far in the ACC tournament and hosting regional games in the NCAA tournament.

St. George was irreplaceable during that growth and her leap of faith paid off. The pitcher tossed 641 strikeouts over her five years and posted a 2.14 ERA during that span. In 2021, she was the ACC Tournament MVP and only lost four games her senior year. After her final year, she was selected as an All-American, the first one in the history of Duke softball.

It got her number posted on the outfield wall of the stadium.

"I think even just being an All American is something that I'm still trying to grasp. It was definitely a unique experience that I'm going to take with me for the rest of my life," St. George said.

The professional pitcher

St. George was drafted in AU following her career at Duke and she at first didn't even think professional softball was an option.

At the end of her last season, she was ready to leave the sport entirely.

"I was ready to be out the door with softball," St. George said. "I already had a job lined up."

But then she thought again: Why not? St. George was young, so she gave it a try.

"Why wouldn't you do something you're super passionate about?" St. George said.

She picked up a remote job and now plays professionally with AU. In the league, the top performers pick the teams for the next week and this week, she's playing with Team Davidson.

In the league, there's a mix of players fresh out of college softball, land others who have played for the national team, such as Haylie McCleney and Aleshia Ocasio.

"I think, if there's one thing you come out of college, and you kind of think, 'Oh, I'm at the peak of my game' when you come into professional space, you're not even close to your peak," St. George said. 'I think it's cool to see me kind of go into untapped potential that I didn't think I had."

Now, at the top of her game, she gets to represent her roots as she heads to Greenville, North Carolina, home of the Little League Softball World Series. St. George gets to head home to North Carolina as the first Duke player to play in AU and at the same time represent Richmond in the games.

And while it still feels unreal to St. George that she is a professional softball player, she wants to show kids that passion is everything.

Even if that passion comes because of some pixy sticks in the dugout.

"I'm just really, really excited to be in Greenville," St. George said. "Representing Athletes Unlimited, but also representing softball, also representing high school and Chickahominy Middle School, and then all the way back to Atlee Little League. I'm representing so many different teams in different stages of my life, that have all come full circle."