Some of the area's football powers are no longer in Class 5

When Varina’s football season concluded in the spring, Blue Devils coach Marcus Lewis started paying some attention to the Class 4 playoffs.
Varina’s home has been in Class 5 for a while. But this year, it is one of four area schools moving to Class 4. While Lewis wasn’t trying to look too far ahead, he wanted to get acquainted with new schools the Blue Devils could meet in the playoffs.
“I think it’s going to be weird for me and the coaching staff,” he said. “I never really even looked at [some of the teams in Class 4].”
Along with COVID-19 hanging over the proceedings, this football season may be marked by the breakup of the area’s Class 5 region and redistribution of some of the power players due to adjustments to the Virginia High School League’s classification plan.
The VHSL groups schools by enrollment in six classifications, with Class 1 schools having the smallest enrollments and Class 6 schools having the largest. Each class is divided into four regions.
Starting in the 2019-20 school year, classifications were set for four years, but a few schools could go up or down in classification after two years — in 2021-22 — based on enrollment changes.
Four area schools — Atlee, Henrico, Matoaca and Varina — lost enough enrollment to drop to Class 4, Region B. They’re joining Dinwiddie, George Wythe, Hanover, Huguenot, Mechanicsville, Monacan, Patrick Henry, Powhatan and schools in Fredericksburg area in what will now be an even stronger 17-school region.
Also saying goodbye to Class 5 is Manchester, which gained enough enrollment that it was forced to move up to Class 6, Region A. That region has Cosby, James River and Thomas Dale, plus Franklin County and schools in Hampton Roads.
Class 5, Region B, which has contained many of the area’s schools, has been reduced from 17 to 12 and given a new name: Region C. Remaining schools are Clover Hill, Deep Run, Douglas Freeman, Glen Allen, Hermitage, Highland Springs, J.R. Tucker, L.C. Bird, Meadowbrook, Midlothian, Mills Godwin and Prince George.
Schools still will play their usual district opponents in the regular season. Highland Springs and Varina, for instance, will square off in the Capital District.
Once the playoffs commence, though, the two neighboring rivals will go separate ways in separate classifications, removing some of the oomph from a game that often had a big impact on playoff seedings in Class 5 as well as a potential second meeting in the playoffs.
“Division 5 in Richmond the last few years has literally been the SEC in Virginia,” Manchester football coach Tom Hall said. “Now you look at Division 4 in this region, and that has become very interesting. … You look at Division 6 [here], and you throw in the 757. … You’re swimming with sharks no matter where you are.”
Lewis expects Region 4B is “going to be tough, just like it was in 5. Just different teams, that’s all.” Eight teams will make the playoffs in football (12 teams will make the playoffs in other sports except field hockey, which also will have eight).
Lewis said he streamed the King George-Monacan 4B championship game in the spring. He encouraged his players to watch because “these are some of the top teams that we’re going to be facing if we take that run we want to take in 4.”
“I was letting them know, look, 4 won’t be any different than 5. It’s going to be competitive.”
The local Class 5 region will be considerably different. The odds of making the playoffs in football certainly got better: Eight of the 12 schools will get in. For other sports, every school makes the playoffs.
But with some of heavyweights such as Manchester and Varina gone, who will challenge Highland Springs in football? The Springers won four consecutive state titles from 2015 to 2018 and lost in the championship game last season to Stone Bridge.
“Highland Springs, they’re Highland Springs,” Midlothian coach Matt Hutchings said. “[Coach Loren Johnson] has done an incredible job with that program and where they’re at every single year.
“What’s really going to be interesting is we know Highland Springs is going to be if not No. 1 one of the top two or three teams. But after that, there’s a lot of good teams, a lot of sneaky teams. … It’s going to be interesting to see where the pecking order comes in. Highland Springs might be a clear favorite right now, but after that it’s really a tossup.”
Manchester, which has bounced between Class 5 and Class 6 in recent years, won a Class 6 state title in football in 2018 before dropping back to Class 5. The Lancers advanced to the Class 5 region championship game the past two years, losing to Varina in 2019 and getting shut down by COVID last season. They have reached five consecutive region title games.
Their new region includes Oscar Smith (Chesapeake), which won the Class 6 state title last year and has been in a state final seven of the past 10 seasons; and Ocean Lakes (Virginia Beach), which has won a state title and been in another since 2012.
The top eight of the region’s 11 schools will make the football playoffs. In other sports, four teams from the east and four teams from the west make the playoffs.
“It’s not like you’re getting off the hook,” Hall said. “In our region, you have a team we played in the state semifinals three years ago in Ocean Lakes. Then you have last year’s Division 6 state champion in Oscar Smith. You have always strong Thomas Dale. Then you have some other schools from the beach that are going to be loaded athletically.
“It’s going to be pretty competitive. It’s going to be great if you’re a fan going to watch football games.”
(804) 649-6965
Twitter: @timpearrelltd