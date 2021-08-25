Some of the area's football powers are no longer in Class 5

Lewis said he streamed the King George-Monacan 4B championship game in the spring. He encouraged his players to watch because “these are some of the top teams that we’re going to be facing if we take that run we want to take in 4.”

“I was letting them know, look, 4 won’t be any different than 5. It’s going to be competitive.”

The local Class 5 region will be considerably different. The odds of making the playoffs in football certainly got better: Eight of the 12 schools will get in. For other sports, every school makes the playoffs.

But with some of heavyweights such as Manchester and Varina gone, who will challenge Highland Springs in football? The Springers won four consecutive state titles from 2015 to 2018 and lost in the championship game last season to Stone Bridge.

“Highland Springs, they’re Highland Springs,” Midlothian coach Matt Hutchings said. “[Coach Loren Johnson] has done an incredible job with that program and where they’re at every single year.