Speedy Varina defense stages second shutout in three games, in 13-0 win over Hermitage

Defense has been a topic of discussion for members of the Varina football program since their state championship game triumph last December.

The Blue Devils had in their minds even back then that they had to come back better this year, with an improved defensive unit.

And so far, even after losing seven starters on that side of the ball, that has been a mission accomplished.

“Defense is our strongest part of the team,” senior wide receiver and cornerback Kenny Faison said.

Varina, ranked No. 2 in the Times-Dispatch Top 10, staged a second shutout in three games to start the season Thursday. Hosting No. 6-ranked Hermitage at James E. Dawkins Stadium, the Blue Devils swarmed to the ball to keep the Panthers’ rushing attack in check and were sound at the back end, limiting explosive plays in the pass game.

The defense keyed what finished as a 13-0 win for the Blue Devils, pushing them to 3-0.

“They’re willing to fly to the ball, and just do their assignment,” Varina coach Marcus Lewis said of his defense. “I kind of knew coming into this season that our defense would be good. So, I mean, they’re doing that they should be doing.”

Faison had a fourth-quarter interception in a big spot, stunting any burgeoning Hermitage (2-2) momentum one play after the Panthers recovered a fumble by Varina quarterback Myles Derricott. Panthers running back Jeremiah Coney — a 6-1, 190-pound Appalachian State recruit — was held to 65 yards on 15 carries after rushing for 185 yards against Thomas Dale last Thursday.

Hermitage quarterback Karon Burton was 4 of 18 for 39 yards passing. And, a quick runner himself, Burton was largely kept in check on the ground, too.

The Blue Devils’ speed on defense is perhaps their biggest asset.

“Across the whole defense — line, linebackers, [defensive backs], everybody,” Faison said. “We all fly to the ball, and that’s how we make plays.”

The goal is a shut out every time, Faison said. Before Thursday, Varina also hit that mark in its Aug. 26 season opener against Hopewell, 35-0.

The Blue Devils have allowed just one touchdown so far this season, in a 29-7 win over Glen Allen on Sept. 1.

“We’re just good all around,” senior running back and cornerback Tae’mon Brown said of Varina’s defense.

The offense is a bit more of a work in progress for the Blue Devils — they’re trying to get things rolling there, Lewis said. The talent is apparent, but Lewis is looking for more consistency.

They show the potential on plays like a 68-yard touchdown pass from Derricott to senior receiver Jordan Edwards with 3:41 to play in the second quarter. Then they also show the room to improve on plays like Derricott’s lost fumble in the fourth quarter, and on a pair of sacks to end the first half.

“We got to be consistent and be able to drive the ball and put points up,” Lewis said. “Defense can’t play like this every game. Getting later in the season, some of these teams we’re about to play, man, this is going to be tough.”

The 68-yard score by Edwards was the longest play by either team Thursday. Edwards streaked open, after noticing on the previous play where the Hermitage safety deep was lining up.

He caught the ball in stride and bounded into the end zone.

“The safety was out of position, and we executed,” Edwards said.

The play gave Varina a 6-0 lead at the half. Then, almost midway through the third quarter, an Edwards block helped pave the way for a 12-yard run for a score by Brown.

Edwards ran out in front of Brown, opening a lane for Brown to turn the corner out of the backfield and dive for the pylon.

“It felt great,” Brown said.

Edwards, in the fourth quarter, caught a screen pass deep in Hermitage territory and then fought his way to the 2 yard line. But the Blue Devils wound up turning the ball over on downs in what was their last real shot at a third score.

Varina will remain home to host Mechanicsville next Friday, at 7 p.m.

For the defending Class 4 state champions, the makings of another special team seem to be there. But the Blue Devils are trying to get closer to realizing their full potential, with the defense leading the way.

“We just got to get better on offense. And finish,” Lewis said. “We start doing that — we’re getting better every week, man — we’re going to be where we need to be at.”

Hermitage 0 0 0 0 - 0

Varina 0 6 7 0 - 13

VAR — Edwards 68 pass from Derricott (kick failed)

VAR — Brown 12 run (Blakley kick)

RUSHING

HERM — Coney 15-65, Burton 15-15; VAR — Brown 11-61, Naseer Smith 4-31, Jaysean Richardson 2-1, Derricott 8-minus-20

PASSING

HERM — Burton 4-18-39-0-1; VAR — Derricott 12-22-200-1-0

RECEIVING

HERM — Dandridge 1-20, Lewis 1-9, Rivers 1-8, Gunnell 1-2; VAR — Edwards 3-79, Smith 3-63, Brown 3-35, Coleman 1-10, Allen-Tyler 1-7, Keys 1-6