An athlete, a coach and an official who made lasting marks in the Richmond area will be among nine people inducted into the Virginia High School Hall of Fame on Sunday in Charlottesville.

Jonas “Butch” Spiegel, a multisport standout at Thomas Jefferson High; Tom Hoy, a boys tennis, boys basketball and golf coach at Mills Godwin High; and basketball official/contributor Jerry Stone will be among those honored at a dinner at 3:30 p.m. at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel in Charlottesville.

Also going into the Hall are athletes Rebecca Russell Buchanan of Carroll County High; Kim Graham-Miller of Stonewall Jackson (Manassas) High; Ali Krieger of Forest Park High; Terrence Warren of John F. Kennedy High (Suffolk); coach Monica Wheaton of Oscar Smith and Great Bridge high schools; and contributor Ray Price of Newport News Public Schools.

Spiegel was one of the country’s premier sprinters in the 1950s, with a world-record-tying 6.1 seconds in the 60-yard dash. He won nine state titles in indoor and outdoor track and set four state records. He claimed the 60 title three straight times. In his junior and senior years, he set a state record while winning the 100-yard dash in 9.9 seconds, won the 220 twice (21.9 and 21.4 seconds), and won the long jump twice (21-6 ¼ and 22-3 ¼).

Spiegel was a high school All-American in the 220 in 1956. At the University of Maryland, he won six Atlantic Coast Conference sprint titles and is among a foursome who have won the ACC 100-meter dash three times. He was clocked at 6.1 in the 60, 9.5 in the 100, and 20.9 in the 220.

He also was an All-Metro running back in football and an All-Metro and all-district outfielder in baseball who won the Metro batting title in 1957. He is the first athlete from Thomas Jefferson to be selected to the VHS Hall.

Hoy’s 1,187 combined wins in tennis, golf and boys basketball are the most in the 110-year history of the Virginia High School League, the league said, with 19 state championships in boys tennis and golf testament to Godwin’s dominance during his tenure.

Hoy guided the Eagles to 13 state championships in tennis, along with 21 regional and 19 district titles while coaching from 1980-2010. His teams went 488-63. He accumulated another six state championships in golf, along with 10 regional and 24 district titles while coaching that sport from 1984-2017. Those teams went 618-92-12.

He was the school’s first boys basketball coach (1980-90) and was a math teacher at Godwin for 37 years before retiring in 2017.

Stone, who served more than 45 years as a teacher, coach, administrator and official, is “considered the finest official in VHSL history” and “has been recognized as one of the leading basketball officials in the nation by the National Federation of Interscholastic Officials Association,” the league said in his induction bio. He officiated basketball for 45 years, softball for 40 years and volleyball for 15 years.

He officiated 20 state basketball championships, 12 softball championships and two volleyball championships and also was an official at the collegiate level.

Stone served on VHSL committees, as a summer basketball and softball training camp clinician, a rules interpreter, as director and association president for the Central Virginia Basketball Officials Association, and with the Central Virginia Volleyball Officials Association and the Metro Richmond Officiating Services (softball).

