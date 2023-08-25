Hanover senior Jalen Copeland’s introduction to sports started with mini-hoop basketball. He then graduated to recreational basketball but had to learn to stop double dribbling. And travelling.

But he practiced and practiced, and it paid off, and he became a solid forward, and moved onto becoming an all-star in the sport.

Then in sixth grade, he began to play football. As he was ending his freshman year, he realized his true love — football.

“When I started going and met the coaches, I grew up without a father and those coaches provided a father figure,” the running back said. “All of them had been mentors in some way, shape, or form, and I believe I fell in love with the sport because of what they did for me and also the fact that football is the ultimate team sport.”

Love and passion are the driving forces behind the Sports Backers Active Living Leadership ALL Stars program participant to get him back to 100% as he battled through various sprains, tendonitis, and tears.

“I’ve fallen so deeply in love with sports, like I can’t imagine not being able to play so when I do get hurt, it sucks of course but the bounce back has to be harder than the fall,” he said.

Making up for late start

He was a little skeptical to join the Hawks at first, but once he began to attend workouts, it felt right, like joining a family.

“It is a family. We wake up — 6 a.m. for workouts. We’re going four-and-a-half hours of practice, and we all have to be locked into the same goal,” he said. “Whether we’re the starters on varsity or the bench players on JV, we all have one goal, and we’re all going towards it in the same manner.”

Copeland had to put in extra work because, compared to some of his peers, he took up the sport at a later age.

“I wasn’t as skilled as everyone all the time. So that was a challenge,” he said. “It has required a lot of hard work to get to where I’ve come.”

When Copeland first started playing, he play one game on JV in his sophomore year, before getting called up to varsity. Soon after, his coaches promoted him to a starter.

Last season, Copeland and the Hawks made it the the 4B semifinals. Now, he has established himself as a leader for the team’s offense for this season.

His hard work and passion for sports led for Copeland to standout and was chosen to be part of the ALL Stars program, the new iteration of the longstanding Sports Backers/Times-Dispatch Scholar-Athlete program.

Copeland is part of part of a select group of 20 elite local student-athletes, separated into five “crews” of four, that will gain education, hands-on experiences and mentorship through a series of in-person and virtual learning opportunities over the course of 10 months this education.

“I’m really looking forward to helping out areas with inequities because through sports and active living, I’ve been given mentors, I’ve been given life experiences and lessons and I’ve been provided an outlet,” he said. “Some who don’t live in active living areas, they can’t have those same opportunities I’ve had.”

‘All 20 of us can make a difference’

The capstone project will be the opportunity for Copeland and his crew to be able to identify and create an active living space in communities that may not have spaces or equipment.

“I believe that through the ALL-Stars, all 20 of us can make a difference and give everyone an outlet like I have, and the same experiences,” he said. Copeland is also excited to connect with other athletes around the area who have gone through similar experiences and establishing relationships with those in his “crew” as well as everyone else in the program.

“In my school, I don’t fit in with the rest of the people in my grade,” he said. “I’m looking forward to establishing relationships with them down the road, down this year that we’re having.”

Close Coach: Joe Mullinax (third season) 2022 record: 1-9 (one win via forfeit) Offense: Senior All-Metro baseball honoree Trey Gauch, a pitcher who's topped 90 mph on the radar gun, has started 19 games at QB. Mullinax said his offense is more balanced at the skill positions this year, so coordinator Matt Crenshaw will have more versatility available. Senior RBs Phillip Dube and Jahleel Miller are returning starters, as are junior back Brian Taber, senior WR Shaan Patel and junior TE Carson Strieffler. But four new starters join senior Doug Clevert (6-3, 285) on a reworked line under new line coach Rusty Webb. Defense: Mullinax said this is the quickest Wildcats defense he's had at Deep Run. He plans to run the 3-3 stack scheme he used at Brentsville District and Unity Reed, an alignment built around attacking and reacting to the ball and unpredictable pressure packages. Dube moves down from CB to outside LB, a position that gives him freedom to roam. Five returners in the secondary logged a combined 44 games last season. Clevert will be a key piece at nose tackle, as will Strieffler at the other OLB spot. Lack of size at inside LB and inexperience on the line are areas of concern. Outlook: None of Deep Run's current players have won a game in a Wildcats uniform, and the junior varsity program has not experienced victory since 2018. Deep Run's only win in Mullinax's two seasons came via forfeit against Mechanicsville last year. But the days of the 11-1, 2019 squad that won a first-round playoff game in former coach Chad Hornik's final season are not so far gone. And Mullinax found success at his previous posts. GET HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS UPDATES IN YOUR INBOX. SIGN UP HERE. Coach: Josh Wild (15-42 career record, 5-6 at Cosby) 2022 record: 5-6 Offense: A plethora of returning starters are familiar with Wild's system, but the Titans could lack depth here. Senior QB Reed Hill will look to feed fellow returners Robert Boyd (junior running back), Ky Brown (senior wide receiver) and Ryland Elliot (junior WR), while junior Kyle Fowler and senior Justice Thompson add options through the air. Four returners -- juniors Nathan Gersbach (center), Ryan Bickel (OG) and James Bland (OG) plus senior Sadler Boykin (OT) -- anchor an experienced line. Cosby averaged 21.7 points in 2022. Kicker Grant Horvath (soph.) is a highly ranked recruit. Defense: Depth is a strength here, plus the Titans return great leadership. The secondary lacks experience, but DT Bland, Landon Snyder (soph. LB), Bennet Rogers (senior LB) and TJ Mason (junior LB) are back for a unit that allowed 22.7 points per game last season. Cosby runs a 4-3 base formation and will ask much of sophomores Snyder, LB Eriq Johnson and CB Cameron Baine. Safeties Thompson and Brown will patrol the back end, and juniors Avett Melendez and Charles Haney fill in at end, with senior Chrishawn Brewton alongside Bland in the middle. Outlook: The Titans haven't posted a winning season since they went 8-5 in 2015. Cosby football, which began in 2006, had until last season been led by just one coach, Pete Mutascio. So this is still a new era under Wild, though they compete in what may be the best region in the state in 6A. Replacing graduated second-team All-Metro lineman Keyshawn Claiborne will be a question mark on both sides of the ball. Coach: Perry Jones 2022 record: 6-6 Offense: Jones said his Jaguars have talented pieces but only one starter returning. So building chemistry to combat the inexperience will be key. Senior OT Matt McElwain, the lone returning starter, will play a featured role up front. Junior Jake Perini is set to take over at QB. Junior RB Dallas Chavis, junior TE Jaylon Brown, senior WRs Steve Bengu and Christian Robinson-Clarke plus junior WR Leroy Lewis should have chances to make plays. Glen Allen averaged 25.75 points in 2022 and came up with clutch scores to pull out a number of close wins. Defense: Senior DEs Gavin Widener and Tyler Dunfee, junior LBs Perini and Gavin Gallavan and junior CB Kamden Tiller are returning starters for a unit that allowed 21.17 points per game in 2022. Jones said inexperience is a concern. Look for talented junior CB Ahmed Kamara to make a big impact in the secondary of a group that's expected to run a 3-4 look. Outlook: This program showed heart last year. The cardiac Jags pulled out dramatic last-minute victories over Thomas Jefferson and Midlothian late in the season to help them rebound from a 1-3 start. They had impressive showings, like a 39-0 win over Godwin and a 24-21 road loss at Freeman. But their season ended on a low note with a 42-0 defeat to Bird in the region semifinal a week after pulling off perhaps the year's most dramatic comeback - a 29-25 road victory over the Trojans. Glen Allen's defense looks stout again. If its new-look offense can find rhythm and chemistry, Jones' squad should be competitive against most teams, though a move up to Region 6A makes the playoff picture difficult. Coach: Tom Hall (25th year at Manchester, 182-74 career record) 2022 record: 11-2, Region 6A runner-up Offense: A high-flying Lancers attacked averaged 32.85 points in 2022. QB Landen Abernethy, a precise pocket passer, directs a show that will feature hard-nosed RB Devin Bryant, sure-handed WR Kyree Richardson and dynamic athlete Jaden Plantin. Region defensive player of the year Makai Byerson (West Virginia recruit) is also a playmaker at TE. Back Corey Holland and WR Don Artis are also weapons. First-team All-Metro and all-state OT Kenny Walz leads a line that's always strong under Hall, a former Virginia Tech lineman. Defense: Stopping Byerson from wrecking their game plan will be the top priority for opposing offenses. All-Metro and all-state LB Alazha Lewis had 139 tackles last year. Plantin will feature at safety, as will Richardson at CB. DE Jarvell Barksdale will rush he passer opposite Byerson. DT Makai Elliott and LB Carson Martell will take on prominent roles for a Lancers defense that held opponents to 17.69 points per game in 2022. Outlook: The Lancers lost only to Highland Springs in the regular season and Western Branch (21-14) in the Region 6A final. A very young group, they grew up fast after the loss to the Springers. Now, Abernethy has experience, plenty of options in the passing and rushing games, a strong line and a disruptive defense. Manchester opens with a huge test at Highland Springs on Sept. 1. But after that, the Lancers will likely be favored in every game. They'll be among the top contenders in perhaps the state's best region and the local hierarchy. Coach: Billy Rudd (first season) 2022 record: 1-9 Offense: Rudd said his Monarchs attack has ample experience, athleticism, football IQ and a collectively strong work ethic, but it might take some time for them to adjust to new schemes. Senior QB Tye Morris runs the show, and senior RBs Donovan Jefferson and Disaiah McDaniel should see most of the carries. Senior Caleb Bishop, sophomore Anthony Broadie and junior Tyson Norman are the top options at WR. Senior OT Dre McCrae and sophomore OT Damien Spain (6-0, 255) spearhead the line. Meadowbrook averaged 4.6 points in 2022 and topped 10 just once. Defense: Freshman DL Cam Wysocki and senior LB Devin Anderson will feature for a unit that also leans on McCrae at DT, Jefferson at safety and Bishop at CB. The Monarchs return seven starters here after allowing an average of 37.2 points in 2022. McDaniel will handle the punting. Freshman DL Raymond Banks, sophomore DL Darrell Lee, senior LB Damaris Alexander, senior safety Kris Coleman and freshman CB Tyshaun Jackson could play prominent roles. Outlook: The Monarchs snapped a 34-game losing streak last year with a 12-6 win over J.R. Tucker. Meadowbrook's last winning season came in 2013 when it went 6-4. A 2007 graduate, Rudd was the punter and kicker for Meadowbrook’s 2004 state championship-winning team under then-coach Bill Bowles. Meadowbrook's Central District slate is tough at the end with Thomas Dale, Hopewell and Dinwiddie to close out the season, but the Monarchs have some opportunities early to get the Rudd era off on the right foot. Coach: Kevin Tucker (14th season at Dale, replaced Vic Williams in 2010) 2022 record: 10-2, lost in Region 6A semifinals Offense: UVa recruit Ethan Minter, a dynamic dual-threat lefty who has set most every scoring record at Dale, leads the charge for a Knights team that averaged 40.3 points in 2022 and returns seven starters. Senior athlete Nick Tyree has garnered plenty of Division I interest and will be utilized out of the backfield and as a receiver. Senior Jacob Seaborn and junior Shamari Earls lead a deep receiving corps that also includes downfield threats Daniel Lewis, Szavier Wagstaff and Ethan Graves. The left side of the line returns three starters led by All-Metro OT and fourth-year starter Aiden Jones. Junior OG Yinka Lawal and senior C Devin Baugh earned all-region honors last year. Replacing leading rusher Brandon Rose is a question mark. TE Chea Scott and Cole Leinberger could get involved in the offense in new, creative ways, Tucker said. Defense: The line and secondary are the strongest groups here. Earls, Jon Tyree and Larenz Bacon bring starting experience in the back end, where Dale has tons of speed. Senior Jaden Thomas and Seaborn will both see ample time at DB. Tucker said Thomas is like an extra coach on the field with his ability to direct others to their assignments. Jones leads the line at DT. Senior DE Phoenix Ward and junior DT Marquis Purvis will look to build on strong 2022 showings. Scott, "freakish athlete" Jonah Harris, sophomores Javaris Tucker and George Boykins, Lawal and Leinberger should all contribute up front. Senior Zakaria Sands leads the LB corps. Look for sophomore MLB Mike Davis, OLB Draylyn Waller and senior WLB Malichi Brown to make big impacts. The Knights held opponents to 19.17 points per game in 2022, though that includes 63 in a loss to Dinwiddie. Outlook: Dale has not had a losing season since it went 4-6 in 2012. 