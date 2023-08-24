When Deep Run field hockey coach Rachel Haislip was in high school at Trinity Episcopal, it was tradition within the Titans program to pass down numbers upon graduation.

Haislip wore No. 17, a jersey that continues a strong legacy at Trinity to this day.

Haislip also brought the significance of her former number with her to the Wildcats program and, a couple years back, bestowed it upon now-senior defender and Sports Backers Active Living Leadership ALL Stars program participant Lily Ricci.

Ricci at the time was called up to the varsity level as a freshman, because Haislip knew she had the maturity to handle the quick transition and contribute even as an underclassman.

"Lily is special. She is always true to herself and literally a friend to everyone," Haislip said of her captain, a two-time regional champion at DR whom Haislip said leads by example with a standout work ethic, competitive drive and fearless approach.

"Lily is the type of player you want as a teammate and beside you on the field. To me, she exudes everything that 17 as come to mean in my head and heart."

These traits were the driving force behind Haislip nominating Ricci for the ALL Stars program, the new iteration of the longstanding Sports Backers / Times-Dispatch Scholar-Athlete program.

Ricci is part of a cohort of 20 elite local student-athletes, separated into five "crews" of four, that will this school year gain education, hands-on experiences and mentorship through a series of in-person and virtual learning opportunities over the course of 10 months.

Ricci, a former gymnast, has over the years volunteered with River City Inclusive Gymnastics, working with neurodivergent athletes from toddler to adult ages. She's particularly eager to take advantage of the volunteer opportunities afforded by the ALL Stars program.

“I’m looking to branch out through different active living organizations," Ricci said.

“I’m also really excited to work with my crew, they’re the top other athletes in the area, and I get to network and meet with them, it’s an awesome opportunity.”

A center back with a proclivity for getting forward and contributing in Deep Run's attack, Ricci is a tenacious defender who excels at getting under the skin of opposing forwards to throw them off their game.

The Wildcats lost 14 seniors to graduation from last year's team. Seeking to help fill that void, Ricci has stepped into a prominent leadership role for the 2023 squad.

“It was just something I knew I had to do, because without it we’d be lost," Ricci said of taking up the leadership mantle.

One of the area's most successful VHSL field hockey programs, Ricci credited Deep Run's success to a vibrant culture established by Haislip.

“They put a lot of emphasis on having fun instead of just technical skill work, I think that’s what makes us great," Ricci said, citing influential "spirit practices" like a Barbie-themed training session the Wildcats did last week.

In addition to Haislip, Ricci said her biggest mentors and supporters are her parents and yearbook teacher. Among her favorite field hockey memories are the two region championships she helped Deep Run win her freshman and sophomore years, plus a couple goals she scored last year against an elite Collegiate program.

Ricci is not yet sure what she plans to study in college. Both her parents are lawyers, and she's interested in psychology and business finance. She's also the editor of Deep Run's yearbook, a pursuit which has her intrigued by media studies as well.

But for now, she's focused on enjoying the journey of her senior year with her friends and teammates, chief among them fellow senior leaders Charlotte Gentry and Tess Coleman.

“I wouldn’t be able to do it without them, we work so well," Ricci said.

