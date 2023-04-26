GRAYSON RAMSEY

School: Maggie Walker Governor's School

Year: Senior GPA: 4.4

About: Born in Boston but has lived in Richmond for most of his life. Headed to Virginia Tech to study engineering. Enjoys science a great deal as well, thinks he wants to enter the pharmaceutical or biotechnology fields. Considering trying to walk on at Tech, or run for the club team.

Academic accomplishments: Ramsey is enrolled in a plethora of advanced placement courses and has averaged a 4.2 (AP exams are graded 1 through 5) on his AP exams thus far. A National Honor Society and Science NHS member, Ramsey is an AP Scholar with distinction and scored a 1480 on his SAT.

Athletic accomplishments: Ramsey was All-State for Class 3 in the 4x200 relay (second place, 1:32.19) and 300-meter dash (seventh place, 36.17). He also helped Maggie Walker's 4x200 relay team finish seventh at Adidas Indoor Track Nationals by running a school-record 1:31.32. He was also part of a mixed 4x400 relay team that placed third at nationals with a time of 3:48.92, earning them All-American status, the first four indoor track athletes from Maggie Walker to attain such national recognition. Ramsey's times this past season earned him All-Region, All-Metro, All-State and All-American honors.

On this past indoor season: The Green Dragons' 4x200 relay team had a great year in Ramsey's junior season, but he believed going into this season that they had a chance to be even stronger, and that came to fruition with record-setting performances at states and nationals. Ramsey's 4x200 relay teammates were senior co-captain Julian Chaoul and sophomores Adrian Chenoweth and Camden Ennis.

"We'd broken our school record, we were really pumped about that. Went to indoor nationals and broke the record that we ran at states twice, both times we ran it at nationals.

"That was the highlight (of the season) for me, running that relay. I've been going to states and running that since freshman year, so it's sort of like a classic for me."

On the dynamic among the relay team: Ramsey and Chaoul have run together since their freshman year, and paired their experience with the underclassmen talent of Chenoweth and Ennis.

"Working on the relay together day and day out, you really develop a bond with the guys, you learn how to work with each other, get the handoffs and the timing down. Everything is really fluid by the time you're running in competitions that matter. I feel like we really built a bond over that."

On Adidas Indoor Track Nationals: "Going in and knowing we had a shot to compete, and we had something to prove there, it was a surreal experience. When we made the cut to move on to finals, we were just ecstatic."

"I had never thought that we would have come that far. It was something really special."

On his running beginnings: Started competing in track and field in sixth grade at his middle school. Enjoyed running on the playground as a little kid. Then he got to the high school level and decided he loved it enough to devote lots of time to training.

"I loved sprinting, I loved the adrenaline rush you get, how exhilarating it felt.

"I've always hated distance," he added with a laugh. "I've sworn to myself that I'd never, ever do distance. It's just too far. My lungs can't take that. I max out at a 400 (meters)."

Favorite track and field memories: States this season, having dinner with his team. "It was a bittersweet moment where I got to reflect on the accomplishments I'd had, not just this year but all my years. It was my last indoor race, and I just thought of how proud I was of myself and the kids I've mentored this year as a captain."

On being a captain: "It's really satisfying to see the younger kids' work pay off and know that you've played a role in that."

His biggest mentors: Maggie Walker coach Ryan Webb, former teammate and captain Aaron Vincent, and parents Lara and Scott.

"Coach Webb has really meant everything to me these past four years. He's taken the time to coach me, dedicate time specifically to me. He's always been my biggest supporter in track."

When Ramsey was a freshman, Vincent took him under his wing. Now, Ramsey has eclipsed Vincent's times, and texted him to thank him for his tutelage.

"I always thought he was so fast, thought he was the coolest guy in the world. I was like 'One day, I want to be like him.'"

"The support network that I've had, my family and my coaches, have always been really important to me. My teammates, they mean the world to me. They've always been there for me and helped me through this journey."

His biggest moment of adversity: Ramsey tore his hamstring at the first meet he ever ran in. That sidelined him for nearly his full freshman indoor season. It was a huge blow to his morale. But he recovered to have a strong sophomore season.

Favorite food: Pasta with marinara sauce and meatballs.

Favorite music: Rock, loves the Red Hot Chili Peppers

On balancing academics and athletics: "The biggest thing is time management, you just have to be able to plan when you have time to work and when you have time to play your sports. It's all about balancing your time."