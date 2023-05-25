Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

ALLI CRYTSER

School: Hanover

Year: Senior

GPA: 4.55

Academic accomplishments: No. 4 in her class, Crytser is takes a full IB and AP course load and is also part of Latin and BETA club.

Athletic accomplishments: Crytser was chosen to compete in the Nike Outdoor Nationals where she earned 1st team All-American in the 2000M Steeplechase. She also hold multiple indoor and outdoor school records for the 1600, 3200, 4x800, 4x400 and Indoor 1000. This year, she help her 4x800 relay team qualify for outdoor nationals. She also placed first in multiple races this year and finished 7th in the 3000M at the Penn Relays. Throughout her high school career, she has been a six-time state champion.

On her outdoor track and field season: "My track season has gone super well so far. I have PR'd in the 1600 and Steeplechase, which has been nice and ran around my PR in the 3200 and I've run pretty well at some bigger meets, so I've been really happy with it. It's been really good so far."

On hitting PRs: "It's honestly kind of relieving thing for me because you work so hard and sometimes you don't really know what you're going to run or what you are going to do, and when you PR it's a really nice thing because all of your hard work is really paying off."

Favorite event: "The steeplechase. It's a race where there are four barriers and a water barrier and it's not really run in Virginia much because it's more of a college thing. It's something I really enjoy doing because I love hurdling and I'm not a sprinter, and all of the hurdle events are sprinter events, so the steeplechase is a way that I get to do that without being a sprinter."

Favorite memory: "It's probably from cross country. We have a meet every year called RVA relays and it's really a fun meet. It's not one where you try and go out and run your best, and it's something that is really different and it's at night and it's a really good time to be with your teammates and your friends."

On breaking school records: "It means a lot to me just because growing up my sister was a big role model for me and she had most of the records so I thought I would never get to that point. I had much lower expectations for myself and to surpass those expectations by so much and to hold all the school records that I run just means a lot to me. I hope that will inspire someone else from my school years from now trying to break my records."

Mentors: "My biggest mentors are my teammates because I feel like I can really learn a lot from them. They're my peers and my best friends and they teach me so much and we've been through so much together."

Teammates she's proud of: "I'm proud of a lot of them, one of my teammates Hannah (Clarke), she was having a tough time recently with injury and she's having a super good season so far. She runs at regionals with the rest of us and wants to qualify for states, and I really think she will - she has earned it so much."

College and Major: Crytser will be running track and cross country at Georgetown University and wants to major in Economics.

Favorite Food: "Probably fruit, and my favorite fruit are grapes."

Favorite Artist: Taylor Swift.

Era she is most excited to see Taylor Swift perform in concert: "My favorite album is 'Lover' so I am really excited to play any of those songs."

Favorite Athlete: Allie Ostrander.

"I really like her because she is very funny and she has been through a lot of hardships and she shares them very vulnerably and very plainly in a humorous way. I think that is a very powerful thing."

Other sport she enjoys watching: "Horseback riding. I also horseback ride which is probably why."

On balancing academics and athletics: "My biggest advice is to not be so worked up over all of the little things. Like, you're going to forget assignments, you're not going to everything that you want to do athletically, and it is hard to balance it, but not being so stuck up on every little thing is helpful, so you don't have a breakdown."

