ALLYSON BOOTH

School: Matoaca High School

Year: Senior GPA: 4.73

Academic accomplishments: Ranked ninth in her graduating class, Booth currently takes multiple AP level and dual enrollment classes. She is also part of the National Honor Society and she also helps tutor young kids in subjects that they may be struggling in.

Athletic accomplishments: Booth is a dual sport athlete, playing basketball in the winter and soccer in the spring. She won the region title with her basketball team in the winter, also earning all-region player of the year honors. So far this season, the center midfielder scored four goals and is a two-time captain of the team. She has also been part of the all-region soccer team in the past as well as all-region academic.

On what made her choose to play soccer and basketball: "I've always played basketball at a young age, and it's kind of easy for me, which is what drew me to it. I play soccer in the spring and it's my favorite, I've always enjoyed it and love playing."

On reaching the regional championship in hoops: "It felt nice. I was very proud of my team pulling out the win in the regional championship. I couldn't have done it without any of them, and my coach, of course. It was nice to have that happen during my last year here, and I was very excited."

On team cultures: "It's very tight knit and family oriented. Your teammates feel like family and you would do anything for them."

On her style of play: "Fast paced and always looking to get out on fast breaks and share the ball with my teammates."

His biggest mentors: "My soccer coach (Bill Rudd), he's played a big role in my life, supporting me and helping me through the recruiting process and my parents as well, always supporting me."

Teammates she is proud of: "On basketball, definitely my sister, Kylie, and Kiana (Brown), they made big contributions to our team and the game. For soccer, I'd say my sister, Abby (Follis) and our goalkeepers because they are usually our last hope and usually do a pretty go job of keeping the ball out of the goal."

Favorite soccer teams: Manchester City and the U.S. Women's National Team.

Favorite athlete: "Steph Curry. I like to think my game is kind of like his, shooting threes and stuff."

Favorite subject: Math.

Goal celebration: "I usually just high five my teammates or give them a hug, nothing too special."

Projected Major: "Planning on Criminology, but it may change."

Pregame routine: "I like to hang out and talk to my friends and get in the right mindset that way."

Favorite Food: "My grandma's breaded chicken."

On committing to playing basketball at the University of Lynchburg: "I liked how close to home it was and just love the atmosphere there. I already know a few people on the team so that drew me to Lynchburg and made me feel welcome the moment I stepped on campus. I pretty much fell in love as soon as I got there."

Hobbies: Hanging out with friends and family, being outside, fishing, hiking.

On balancing academics and athletics: "Time management. Keeping track of everything and making sure you have a balance to keep you happy, and not overdoing it."

