Spring sports coaches face unprecedented season as athletes take the field for first time in two years

“I was just dreaming about softball,” said Jeter. “I was devastated beyond belief. I think I was depressed, I really do. It becomes so much a part of your life.”

That same emotional toll was felt by many players. Collegiate girls soccer coach Rob Ukrop said the social component of high school athletics is pivotal to student-athletes’ long-term development, and its absence left a void.

The Cougars (7-1) played their first game March 26.

“Everybody last year, the lack of interaction with one another, it was this hole in your life,” Ukrop said. “We remind the girls every day we come out here that we don’t know what’s going to happen. This might be your last training session, this might be our last game together.

“So come out full force, do everything you can to enjoy your teammates and put your best foot forward and hopefully this [season] will continue.”

Although they can’t yet do team breakfasts and outings like they used to, Ukrop said his coaching staff has made a concerted effort in 2021 to give players more time to socialize and build relationships on the field. The chance for his players to “build lifelong friendships” is what Ukrop missed most while sidelined in 2020.