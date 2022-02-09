St. Anne's Belfield edges Saint Gertrude for regular-season title, but Gators see improvement

The plan was to win.

Hey, isn’t it always?

The plan also was to learn, and the greatest life lessons often come from defeat.

On Jan. 19, Saint Gertrude dropped a 64-47 decision at St. Anne’s-Belfield in a matchup between the top two teams in the League of Independent Schools.

In the rematch Tuesday, the Saints won again, this time 66-60 on the Rut Court at the McMurtrie-Reynolds Pavilion in a game whose outcome was still in the balance until the Gators had to foul, the Saints hit their free throws, and the clock wound down to zero.

“We talk in our classes and in our basketball classroom that basketball is a metaphor for life,” said SG coach Robyn D’Onofrio. “I look at this game and think, we lost we went up to Charlottesville, and we came in today, made adjustments, and had a much better showing.

“Winning, of course, is really, really nice, but there’s tremendous value to failing but improving.”

The schematic adjustments paid dividends.

“We had a different strategy in our defensive mindset, making sure that we kept all their scorers under control,” D’Onofrio said. “The last time, we focused on Mo, but their other players stepped up as a great team often does.

“Today, we had a more balanced defensive effort. We looked to go inside a little bit better. And the desire to win was tremendous.”

“Mo” is Kymora Johnson, a 5-8 junior guard who averages 21.5 points, 6.9 assists and 4.8 steals per game. She controlled the ball much of the night, especially in the closing minutes.

Against the Gators, she scored 23 points including a layup following a steal to put the Saints up 61-58 at 1:11 and 4 of 4 free throws in the final 35 seconds to ensure the victory.

“I’m a very confident player,” said Johnson, who’s weighing upwards of 50 scholarship offers. “It’s not that I need the ball in my hands. I have trust in myself. My teammates trust me just as much. That’s important: have the ball in someone’s hands that’s confident and knows what to do.”

The game that determined the LIS regular-season champion was 32 minutes of defensively-solid, frenetically-contested, floor-burn producing action.

The visitors jumped quickly ahead 7-1, but the Gators, No. 4 in the Times-Dispatch Top 10, responded with an 11-2 run, but STAB led 17-16 after the first quarter.

Saint Gertrude trailed 30-28 at the break, fell behind by eight (42-34) late in the third quarter, then pulled even at 46 entering the fourth thanks to a 10-2 run in the final minute highlighted by freshman Ava Fulkerson’s 3-pointer, two free throws by Kate Samson, a stickback by Erin Woodson, and with 3.3 seconds left, an and-one by Woodson, who emerged from a furious scrum at midcourt with the basketball, hit a layup and drew a hard foul.

“They’re a good team,” said STAB coach Phil Stinnie. “They changed their scheme, and they made us play. When you play in a good team’s gym, you’re going to get their best.”

With three minutes remaining, Woodson banked in a reverse layup off a Sam Smith pass to put SG up 58-57.

As both teams played their man-to-man defenses at fever pitch, Sabrina Lewis hit a jumper at 2:50 to put STAB ahead, 59-58. The Saints never trailed again.

“If they have a run, we can have a run too,” said SG’s Madelyn Mitchell, a 5-8 junior forward. “It’s not going to be one-sided. We’re not going to stop fighting until the end. We go in with a positive mindset. Whatever the outcome, we take it as a learning experience.”

St. Anne’s-Belfield 17 13 16 20 — 66

St. Gertrude 16 12 18 12 — 60

St. Anne’s-Belfield (15-1) — L. Branch 8, Lewis 10, Wagner 13, Steppe 9, Adkins 3, Gangemi 0, Johnson 23, Rice 0. Totals: 26 5-8 66

St. Gertrude (18-5) — Woodson 18, Smith 9, Fulkerson 12, Samson 19, Mitchell 2. Totals: 21 13-16 60