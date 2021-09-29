St. Catherine’s AD Julie Dayton on list of most accomplished athletes in Delaware

St. Catherine’s athletics director Julie Dayton recently was named one of the 100 most accomplished athletes in Delaware history by The News Journal in Delaware.

Dayton, who was No. 79 on the list, earned 12 varsity letters in field hockey, basketball and softball at Laurel High in Delaware. In college at Longwood, she played field hockey and was a two-time All-American in lacrosse, scoring 93 career goals.

Dayton played for 10 years on the U.S. lacrosse national team and was a member of the group that earned the silver medal in the 1986 World Cup. She coached field hockey and lacrosse at UVA and field hockey at Dartmouth.

She is a member of several halls of fame, including the National Lacrosse Hall of Fame.