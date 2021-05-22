St. Catherine's knocks off Collegiate to complete perfect season, win girls soccer title

A Peyton Hudson shot 4 minutes later missed wide right, but, 13 minutes later, when Palumbo was awarded a free kick from 40 yards in the middle of the pitch, she didn’t miss a beat.

“That is my favorite spot to hit a ball,” Palumbo said. “When they called that, I said this is our time. McAdoo and Sophia Connell are two people I really look for when I’m hitting those, and Mac was in the perfect position to score.”

After that goal, the Collegiate bench, full of energy early, slowly quieted to occasional urging. The McAdoo goal seemed to capture the match psychologically. But the Cougars were far from done.

Thompson made two critical saves on shots in the 64th minute, giving the Cougars a chance for a final push. Nine minutes later, the Cougars logged two big shots on goal, one from less than 10 yards. On both, Saints junior goalkeeper Taylor Applewhite denied the tying score.

“She’s an amazing player, and, more importantly, an incredible kid,” Marshalek said of Applewhite. “She was instrumental in orchestrating the game plan.”

It was a bitterly disappointing end for Collegiate, which finished 13-4, all four losses by a goal to the champions. The Cougars were the only team to score on St. Catherine’s in 2021, tallying three in their four-match series.