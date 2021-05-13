St. Catherine's overcomes early 2-0 deficit to beat Collegiate 3-2 in LIS soccer final

Everything changed when Saints senior defender and captain Sophia Palumbo sent a free kick into the box 10 minutes into the second half. The ball bounced off the head of a Collegiate defender, and settled at the feet of senior captain Emma Mitchell, who waited a split second to let it bounce before sending a half-volley into the upper right hand corner of the net for a top-shelf finish.

“Right when she scored, everybody’s morale went up,” Palumbo said. “We knew that we were still in it.”

The score certainly appeared to galvanize the Saints, who equalized just seven minutes later on a rocket of a shot from outside the box by senior captain Sophia Connell.

“She has the ability to change the game every time she touches the ball,” Marshalek said.

The match picked up in physicality from that point on, with Palumbo and Saints keeper Talley Applewhite trading clearances with the Marianna McComb-led and equally stout Collegiate back line.

Neither side generated another clear chance until the end of the first period of extra time.