St. Catherine's rolls to LIS track and field title

Under overcast skies and with a nuisance drizzle falling throughout much of the day and the threat of thunderstorms that thankfully never materialized, St. Catherine’s claimed the League of Independent Schools track and field championship and Woodberry Forest the Prep League title Saturday on the Jim Hickey Track at Collegiate.

The Saints, who recorded 204 points, placed three athletes in eight of the 14 individual events.

Charlotte Robinson, the overall most valuable performer, won the 100, 200 and long jump, Hampton Turton captured the 400, and the team of Guin Bono, Wallace Cary, Cameron Tierney and Chelsea Brown claimed victory in the 4x400 relay.

“This was a team effort from top to bottom,” said St. Catherine’s coach Alden Basmajian. “We had major contributions from eighth-graders all the way up to seniors.

“We had leadership from Hampton Turton and Charlotte Robinson, two stalwarts in our sprinter group.

“We had [freshman] Aseye Gatty step up in the long jump [third], triple jump [fourth], and both hurdles events [second in the 300, fourth in the 100] and make an impact as an athlete new to these events this year.”

The Cougars won 10 events and finished second with 169 points.

Running event most valuable performer MK Myers won the 800 (school record 2:20.29) and 3,200 and ran the anchor leg of the victorious 4x800 relay team.

Audrey Fleming won the 100 hurdles and 300 hurdles and ran the second leg of the winning 4x100 relay team.

Miami (Fla.) commit Lauren Lucy captured the pole vault and anchored the 4x100, Giles Ferrell won the 1,600 and placed second in the 3,200, and Gabi Deglau, the field event MVP, won the discus and placed second behind Olamide Enjekpo of St. Margaret’s in the shot put with a school record 38-7.5.

Eliza Stone led a 1-2-3 Collegiate finish (with Kyla Coffey second and Carrington Miller third) in the high jump.

Lilly Vernon (Trinity Episcopal) outleaped the field in the triple jump.

Woodberry Forest won 10 of 17 events and amassed 206 points to dominate the field.

“The guys as a group are very, very close,” said Tigers’ coach Curtis Phillips. “They care about each other. It’s more than just running track. It’s being part of the team. It’s really special how they train together, work together.

“They cheer for each other. They cheer for others [across event groups]. They appreciate dedication and the amount of work that their teammates put in. It’s very much a team effort.”

For Woodberry, Rodney Lora, field events MVP, won the shot and discus. Albert Asare, running events MVP, captured both the 110 and 300 hurdles, and Ferenc Kovacs scored victories in both the 800 and 3,200.

Parker Tallman (1,600), Walt Bannerman (pole vault), Edward Woltz (high jump) and the 4x100 team of Landon Ellis, Robbie Handelman, Jordy Burnette and Donovan Baker also took firsts for the Tigers.

Fork Union’s Dominique Julius earned overall most valuable performer on the strength of victories in the 100, 200, and triple jump.

The Blue Devils’ Dominic Julius, Dominique’s identical twin, won the 400 and the team of the Julius brothers, Saeed Dasher, and Sebastian Antoine-Pompey took the 4x4, the meet’s final event.

Ty Mathes of Trinity won the triple jump, and Norfolk Academy (Ryan Guzik, Liam Sullivan, Davis Ottinger, Ned Berkley) place first in the 4x800 relay, .66 ahead of the Collegiate team of Jonathan Yackel, Max McManus, Hugh Williams, and Ian Quindoza.

League of Independent Schools

St. Catherine’s 204, Collegiate 169, Norfolk Academy 56, Veritas 33, Trinity Episcopal 27, St. Margaret’s 22, St. Anne’s-Belfield 15

Long Jump: Lilly Verson (TE) 17-0; Shot Put: Olamide Enajekpo (SM) 39-9.5; Discus: Gabi Deglau (Col) 118-4; Triple Jump: Charlotte Robinson (SC) 33-8.5; High Jump: Eliza Stone (Col) 5-2; Pole Vault: Lauren Lucy (Col) 10-6. 4x800: Collegiate (Catherine Horner, Page Wells, Sophie Sloan, MK Myers) 10:03.86; 100 hurdles: Audrey Fleming (Col) 16.10;100: Charlotte Robinson (SC) 12.95; 1600: Giles Ferrell (Col) 5:29.98; 4x100: Collegiate (Michaela Allen, Audrey Fleming, D’Yan Robinson, Lauren Lucy) 51.37; 400: Hampton Turton (SC) 59.75: 300 hurdles: Audrey Fleming (Col) 49.36; 800 MK Myers (Col) 2:20.29; 200: Charlotte Robinson (SC) 26.33; 3200 MK Myers (Col) 11:48.74; 4x400: St. Catherine’s (Guin Bono, Wallace Cary, Cameron Tierney, Chelsea Brown) 4:14.56.

Prep League

Woodberry Forest 206, Fork Union 97, St. Christopher’s 68, Collegiate 59, Norfolk Academy 52, Trinity Episcopal 34, St. Anne’s-Belfield 11