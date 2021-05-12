St. Catherine's soccer has allowed just one goal amid unbeaten season, faces Collegiate in LIS final

St. Catherine’s soccer (11-0) has allowed just one goal all season ahead of the Saints’ LIS final matchup with Collegiate (12-2) on Thursday.

The one score came in a 2-1 win over the Cougars on May 3. St. Catherine’s also beat Collegiate 1-0 April 9, so the Cougars will be hoping the third time’s the charm on Thursday.

Saints coach Laurie Marshalek said her team’s defensive prowess is a credit to the work ethic and growth of all 18 players on the roster. But in particular, her group of seniors and captains — Sophia Connell, Emma Galbraith, Emma Mitchell and Sophia Palumbo — have used the loss of last spring season as a motivator to “leave no rock unturned” in their final season at St. Catherine’s.

“They have helped to keep the team motivated, inspired and determined,” Marshalek said. “They have set an example of passion, even in the times of challenge.”

Junior keeper Talley Applewhite, a Naval Academy recruit, has scored more goals than she’s conceded this season. Applewhite has netted two herself while playing in the field, an impressive statistic the coaches joked about with their keeper during practice this week.