St. Catherine's Tatum Walsh claims share of VISAA state golf title; Collegiate, Veritas earn team crowns

Tatum Walsh of St. Catherine’s earned a share of the VISAA Division I state individual golf title, Collegiate claimed the Division I team title, and Veritas took the Division III team title at Williamsburg National Golf Club on Monday.

Walsh shot a 6-under 66, tying with Benny Haggin of Woodberry Forest for co-medalist.

Walsh had four consecutive birdies before bogeying the fifth hole. She also had birdies on the ninth hole, the 13th and the 14th. Walsh bogeyed No. 15 but got that back with a birdie on the 16th.

Collegiate’s Hudson Pace tied for third with a 3-under 69, and teammate Jack Barnes was a shot back at 2-under.

St. Christopher’s J.J. Powell and Trinity Episcopal’s Garrett Kuhla finished as part of a three-way tie for sixth at 1-under.

Collegiate shot 4-under to take the team title by two strokes over Woodberry Forest. Hunter Milligan shot even-par, and George Montague was 1-over.

St. Christopher’s, which also had Garnett Hall at 1-over, was third (8-over) and Trinity Episcopal was fourth (16-over).