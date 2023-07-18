Will Hardy, a St. Christopher's graduate (Class of 2006), no longer is a rookie coach in the NBA. He completed his first season with the Utah Jazz. The team finished 37-45, out of the playoffs.

Hardy, 35, started his career as a basketball-operations intern in 2010 for the San Antonio Spurs following his graduation from Williams College. That Spurs' internship for which Hardy applied was made known to him by a former Williams College coach who knew Gregg Popovich, San Antonio's coach then and now.

Hardy is 6-foot-6 and a former college player, so he was occasionally called onto the court for Spurs' morning player-development workouts.

He developed relationships with some of the Spurs' coaches and players, moved to the team's video department for six years, and eventually became an assistant coach with San Antonio - coaching the organization's summer league team for four years - before shifting to the Boston Celtics staff for a season prior to his hiring by the Jazz.

Hardy sat down with the media in Salt Lake City, Utah, and answered questions that led to reflection on his first season as an NBA coach, and what’s next for the Utah Jazz. Some excerpts:

On his rookie year as a head coach:

“In no way are the players the only ones who need to improve. I thought I felt more comfortable at the end of the year than I did in the beginning of the year. And I fully expect that myself and our staff will feel more comfortable going into the next training camp than we did this year.

“There was a lot of unfamiliarity in the beginning of the year, amongst the team and myself and the team, because I was new. I think we have a much greater understanding of how we all fit together.

"I think that’s obviously a big concern as a coach going into a season. Is the team going to settle into roles? Are they going to figure out how to coexist, how to help each other get better and play well in the games? Or is it going to become an environment where they sort of cannibalize each other? I thought as the season went on, everybody sort of figured out how they could best impact the group.”

His message to players for the offseason:

“We come into those meetings and usually ask questions like, ‘How do you feel the year went? What areas do you think you need to improve?' … I totally understand wanting to improve everything. But you just don’t have that much time. And I think young players to actually make significant jumps you do need to hone in on maybe a couple of things in the offseason ... That’s probably our biggest job (as coaches), is helping them prioritize what to get better at.

"They don't have blinders on, and the games tell you a lot, especially after you've played 82 of them. It becomes pretty clear what you need to improve.”

What can be learned watching playoffs:

“The playoffs are just such a different thing. Teams are able to dig in so much because you’re only playing one opponent at a time. So you start to see teams have to really adjust. You start to see players and how they adapt to not being able to do option A all the time. The good teams are not going to let you go to your first thing in a playoff series.”

On what’s coming for his team:

“No matter what happens with the roster, you have to be ready to adjust. The NBA is a league of change. And so you always assume there’s going to be some things that will be different, whether that’s just adding people through the draft or different things that happen in the offseason.”

And overall:

"You have to, No. 1, let a little bit of time pass as you sift through it so that hopefully we’re going back as a staff, and I’m going back individually, and looking at things unemotionally. We need to look at how we played on both sides of the ball. We obviously have room for improvement in both areas. Obviously, defensively, we need to get better. I think we made a jump defensively after the trade deadline."

