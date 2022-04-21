St. Christopher’s all-state tight end, Kemper-Whitlow Award-winner Joe Sullivan commits to CNU

St. Christopher’s senior tight end Joe Sullivan, an all-prep and all-state honoree and All-Metro honorable mention for the Prep League champion Saints, announced Tuesday his commitment to play at Christopher Newport.

The 6-foot-2, 235-pound athlete who also played linebacker, defensive line, nose guard and lined up in the backfield for St. Chris joins a Captains program coming off a 5-5 season.

Sullivan finished the 2021 season with 14 receptions for 114 yards, three receiving touchdowns, three rushing touchdowns, 8½ tackles for losses and 3½ sacks.

Saints coach Lance Clelland called Sullivan, a captain, "the ultimate team player" who filled myriad roles on both sides of the ball wherever he was most needed.

Sullivan helped St. Chris win Prep League titles in 2019 and 2021, and this past season earned the Kemper-Whitlow Award, presented annually to a member of the team "that represents what it means to be a great teammate with an unselfish attitude," Clelland said.

"We are excited to watch Joe take his great work ethic and focus on to Christopher Newport where he will focus on playing tight end for the Captains' offense," Clelland said.