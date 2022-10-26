St. Christopher’s, Douglas Freeman set to play Friday, their first football meeting since 1958

George Bland was a standout quarterback at St. Christopher’s in the early 1990s.

The private school Saints didn’t play a public school during his time, and while he said it would have been a tall order against some schools, he would have liked to see how the Saints measured up.

“More than anything, Friday night lights, the band and the cheerleaders, the whole thing,” he said. “The private school atmosphere on Saturdays is awesome. It’s very unique unto itself. But definitely would have loved to experience, well, what I get to experience every Friday night now.”

Bland is the football coach at Freeman, a public school. He, his team and fans and their counterparts at St. Christopher’s will experience something Friday (7 p.m.) that hasn’t happened in 64 years.

The schools, about 3 miles apart, will meet at Freeman. While they’ve played in other sports, they haven’t played in football since 1958. That was the last of three consecutive meetings. The series stands 1-1-1.

“Unbelievable,” St. Christopher’s coach Lance Clelland said earlier this season. “You’d have thought we played at some point.”

Area public schools and private schools haven’t met that much throughout the years for a variety of reasons.

Public schools may not have a lot of nondistrict games available. Finding a date during the season when both schools have an open spot can be problematic. And the area’s bigger public schools didn’t have much to gain, other than maybe a good gate and a potential rivalry game for the community.

Freeman and St. Christopher’s getting together again came about because Freeman and John Marshall, both in the Colonial District, agreed not to play this year. That left Freeman in need of an opponent.

Freeman activities director Vance Harmon was talking to Ren O’Ferrall, his counterpart at St. Christopher’s, at a baseball game last spring and asked about interest in playing.

Harmon ran it by Bland. The schools had an open spot this week, and the Mavericks expect their biggest crowd of the season as part of homecoming.

Harmon said whether they’ll play next year is to be determined; Freeman already has scheduled another private school, Collegiate, for the first time.

“We’re trying to play the schools in our footprint,” Harmon said. “It gives you a chance to … go up against your rivals you don’t play a whole lot.”

As part of a family imprint, the game would have had brother going against brother, but it won’t happen because of an injury.

Chris Beach is Freeman’s public address announcer. Lewis Beach is a junior lineman for the Mavericks. His brother, Chris, is a senior running back/linebacker for the Saints, but he’ll miss the game with a knee injury. Another brother, Hank, is a freshman on the Freeman JV and probably will suit up. Bland said their mom, Alfreda, is the team mother for both teams.

Bland said he is torn about the meeting. He was a captain in football, basketball and baseball at St. Christopher’s. He started his teaching and coaching career there, and his son, Andrew, now playing football at Washington and Lee, learned to walk on the Saints’ football field.

The Saints did play J.R. Tucker, a public school, twice while he was coaching from 2000-2005.

“Growing up, golly, I spent a huge chunk of my life on campus there and kind of bleeding red and gray,” Bland said. “Certainly excited about it, but obviously some mixed emotions … just because St. Christopher’s means so much to me. That’s why I got into teaching. That’s why I got into coaching. Coach Dick Kemper, just an incredible mentor to me and really was almost like a second father to me growing up. Then so many people on campus just played such a pivotal role in my life.

“It’s going to be awesome for the community. … A lot of my really good friends, their sons play for St. Christopher’s now, so it’s going to be fun.”