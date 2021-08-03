 Skip to main content
St. Christopher’s receiver Andre Greene Jr. to play in Under Armour game
St. Christopher's Andre Greene attempts to shake Benedictine's Josh Shaw's tackle during a game on Saturday Nov. 10, 2018.

St. Christopher’s receiver Andre Greene Jr. announced on Twitter he will play in the 2022 Under Armour All-America football game, which takes place in Orlando, Florida, in January.

Greene is rated the No. 3 prospect in the state in the Class of 2022 and the No. 12 receiver nationally in the composite ratings of 247Sports.com.

Among the schools recruiting the 6-foot-3 Greene are Georgia, North Carolina, Oregon, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Texas A&M, Texas, Clemson, Florida State, Penn State, Florida, LSU, Miami, Michigan, Tennessee and Virginia.

The Under Armour game features many of the top high school seniors in the country. Hopewell running back TreVeyon Henderson was scheduled to play in last year’s game, but it was canceled because of the pandemic. Henderson is a freshman at Ohio State.

