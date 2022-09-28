St. Christopher’s regenerating with 4-0 start in football

St. Christopher’s football coach Lance Clelland loves the “regenerative process” that teams go through.

He had that this season with the Saints replacing most of their skill players and a lot of their defenders from last year’s 10-1 team.

The meshing has gone well so far, with St. Christopher’s off to a 4-0 start with a big test against No. 9 Benedictine (3-1) scheduled for Saturday at 3 p.m. at St. Christopher’s.

“It’s really neat to see this group of boys bond and grow together and learn how to win and compete and challenge each other,” Clelland said.

Clelland was cautiously optimistic going into the season. The Saints have had successful JV teams, and they have numbers: Of about 370 boys in the school, Clelland said, 100 are on the varsity and JV teams.

They also had a good starting point with returning offensive linemen Carson Lamb (6-foot-3, 250), John Miles (6-2, 260), Reid Felton (6-0, 230) and Luke Pendlebury (6-4, 215), along with Henry Omohundro (6-3, 240).

Omohundro, a junior, plays tight end, fullback, running back and defensive end, and he is getting looks from ACC schools, Navy and Ivy League schools, Clelland said.

Joining them up front is 6-4, 285-pound freshman Darius Gray and tight end Hi Willett. Gray already lists offers from Virginia Tech, Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Penn State.

“He’s a young man who is very talented,” Clelland said.

"[The line has] been the key to our success,” he said. “We’ve run the ball very well.”

Junior Kahlil Nash, the JV quarterback last year, has run for 105 yards and passed for 365 and six TDs (one interception). Junior Jacob Zollar, a returning starter, has 193 yards rushing and 110 receiving. Konstantinos Kovanes has 207 yards rushing, and Brandon Jennings has 147 yards receiving and four TDs.

Omohundro has 24 tackles and Kirk George 23 for a defense that hasn’t allowed more than 13 points.

Last week’s 26-7 win over Norfolk Academy marked the 500th victory in football for St. Christopher’s, which began playing in 1916.

“This group is developing their own identity, which is really neat to see,” Clelland said. “They really like each other a lot and they’re competing and getting better every day.”