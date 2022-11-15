St. Christopher's beats Trinity behind Wise's brace to capture VISAA boys soccer title

Wes Wise wanted to leap into the roaring St. Christopher's faithful.

But the Saints' forward thought better of it at the last moment, instead taking a modest jog past the black-clad student section following his first-half header to put St. Chris up 1-0 over Trinity Episcopal in Monday's VISAA Division I boys soccer championship at City Stadium.

No matter.

Wise, who added a coolly-taken, second-half penalty, got his chance to celebrate when the Saints supporters poured onto the pitch following the final whistle of a 2-0 victory for the fifth state title in program history amid a couple thousand onlookers, wafting clouds of frozen breath and throngs of blaring vuvuzelas.

"Hats off to Trinity, they had a great season and they were certainly a handful. I thought we were fortunate to keep them off the board," said Saints coach Jay Wood.

"What characterized this team is its resiliency. I'm not sure we were always the greatest team in terms of talent or execution. But they found a way to win, and they did that repeatedly throughout the season."

Senior midfielder Beck Mumford served a perfectly placed cross up to a leaping Wise in the middle of the box in the 34th minute, and Wise headed back against the momentum of the Titans keeper, who had no chance as the ball nestled into the corner of the net and Wise turned to the students to celebrate his opening goal.

"I've been telling him (Mumford) all game, all year, just get a ball in the box and I'll fight for it," Wise said. "He just put it in a spot where I could go up and get it. I've been doing that all season, we have a great connection. Just a surreal experience."

Wood said St. Chris (16-1-4) struggled to keep clean sheets throughout the season before figuring it out with three consecutive shutouts in the state tournament.

The Saints kept the Titans off the board Monday in part thanks to senior keeper and Bucknell University recruit Rex Alphen, who commanded his box and directed his back line with aplomb.

"We're peaking at the right time, everyone is playing their role," Wise said of the defensive cohesion.

Wise was nervous walking to the spot to take the penalty after a tackle in the box by Trinity defender Davis Guise drew a red card, reducing the Titans to 10 men for the game's final 17 minutes plus stoppage time.

Wise didn't decide which way he'd shoot until the last minute. But he slotted home just past the right post, leaving the Titans keeper flat-footed once again.

And for a second time, he jogged to the joyous students piling up at the wall between the field and stands.

"It means so much that they came out to support us, we're so grateful and what an environment, City Stadium," Wise said, looking around at the emptying stands behind him.

"It was awesome. It's been awhile since we won this and I just want to thank everyone that made this possible, God, family, everything, thank you so much."

Trinity Episcopal (14-2-4), which lost only to St. Christopher's this season, reached the VISAA final for the first time in program history behind dynamic senior forward Colin Flood, who drew constant attention from multiple Saints defenders Monday.

And not to be outdone, the Titans student section, clad in hard hats and construction gear, came to work with a constant din emanating from the corner behind the Trinity sideline.

Titans coach Brian Phillips praised the "amazing" support which he said was the best his program has ever enjoyed, and an "unbelievable" senior class that bought into a cultural shift built on commitment to one another.

"That's a lot of what the season was built on, just the fact that they got in and worked, and they have really good chemistry with each other," Phillips said.

"It's made for a really special season, and it's been a great example for the younger players. ... There are several four-year players, and they kept setting that example and drawing more kids in as they went. That just became a special moment. We're super proud of them, they've left a great legacy for the program."

---------------------------------------------------

Trinity Episcopal 0 0 - 0

St. Christopher's 1 1 - 2

StC - Wise (34'); (63' - Pen)

TES - Red card (Guise, 63')