A 56-40 defeat at the hands of Prep League rival Woodberry Forest Tuesday night was hardly the way St. Christopher’s hoped to enter the final stretch of its regular season.

The experience was painful, to be sure, and to make matters worse, it occurred before the Saints’ home crowd and just 24 hours before they were to face Benedictine on the road, so there was precious little time to refocus and regroup.

Would the loss be a season-breaker or season-maker? That was the million-dollar question.

Wednesday, coach Hamill Jones’s guys delivered their answer, and they delivered it powerfully, emphatically, and, strangely enough, eloquently.

Relying on their relentless man-to-man defense (with some 1-3-1 mixed in) and connecting on 28-of-54 shots from close range and, with a deft touch, from behind the arc, they wrested control early, never wavered from their full-throttle intensity, and cruised to a 68-47 victory on the Rut Court in the McMurtrie-Reynolds Pavilion.

“Mainly, it was just effort,” said 6-3 senior forward Thomas Youngkin of the reason behind the Saints’ 180-degree turnaround. “We were all disappointed and frustrated (with the Woodberry outcome).

“Tonight, we came with our game faces on and wanted to give the best effort we could. That’s what we did. Got a bunch of steals and scored a lot of points in transition, which is awesome.”

Benedictine took an 8-3 lead when M.J. Winstead scored on a put-back at 4:35 of the first quarter.

Over the next 3:30, the Saints, No. 7 in The Times-Dispatch Top 10, ran off 13 straight points en route to a 18-11 lead entering the second.

They were just getting started.

Defending with impunity, forcing turnovers that created offensive opportunities (including three straight layups off steals by Brandon Jennings), and using four 3-pointers (two by Zach Murphy and one each by Jennings and Stuart Cosby), the Saints outscored Benedictine 22-9 in the second quarter to take a 40-20 lead into the break.

“All year, we’ve talked about having competitive determination,” said Jones. “Anytime you play or practice, you want to compete, but having determination includes an optimistic outlook, a belief that we’re going to get this done.

“I’m so proud of this group because last night, we played a good Woodberry team and didn’t play well. Tonight, we showed competitive determination. There was no hanging of their heads. They were excited for another opportunity to play.”

Though the Saints led by as many as 25 points (55-30) late in the third quarter, the Cadets never backed down but could get no closer than 17 (57-40 when Omar Johnson drilled a 3-pointer 5:50 from the end).

“I’m proud of the respect our guys have for Benedictine,” Jones said. “We had played them twice (both victories) earlier this year. In both games, we had double-digit leads, and then Benedictine came back and cut the deficit to one possession.

“We knew they were going to play hard, we knew what they were capable of, so we implored our guys at halftime to play as hard as they possibly could at the beginning of the third quarter to hopefully put the game out of reach.”

Which they did, of course, thanks in large part to the leadership of Jennings, a fearless, court-savvy 6-3 junior point guard whose ledger read 23 points, 10 rebounds, six assists, and four steals.

“They tried to heat (meaning pressure) me a lot,” Jennings said. “We got to our spots, V-cut it, and made sure we met the ball.

“They tried to pick up the (man-to-man) pressure in the second half, but we kept our pace, stayed in control, and got the shots we wanted.

“On defensive, our main goal was to limit them to one shot, get the rebound, run down in transition.”

He smiled, then added, “It’s all about effort.”

St. Christopher’s…………..18 22 15 13 – 68

Benedictine………………….11 9 15 12 – 47

St. Christopher’s (14-6) – Murphy 11, B. Jennings 23, W. Jennings 4, Zollar 6, Engel 2, Alphen 0, Campbell 0, Cosby 15, Youngkin 2, Welch 0, George 0, Gray 5, Pendlebury 0. Totals: 28 5-8 68.

Benedictine (11-12) – Winstead 15, Halstead 3, Thompson 0, Williams 0, Q. Toulson 0, Johnson 7, Pleasants 0, O’Brien 2, Puccinelli 2, T. Toulson 0, Mitchell 1, Miller 13, Williams 4. Totals: 16 9-12 47.

3-pt. goals: SC – Murphy 3, Cosby 3, B. Jennings. Ben – Miller 3, Winstead, Halstead, Johnson.