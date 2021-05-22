St. Christopher's caps undefeated tennis season by repeating as state champs

Even with a gap season last spring, St. Christopher’s boys tennis team carried its momentum from 2019 into the 2021 season, finishing an undefeated 12-0 and repeating as VISAA champs with a 5-2 win over Collegiate on Saturday.
The Saints went undefeated during their 2019 campaign, and ran it back this year, including defeating the rival Cougars (12-4) in both the regional tournament and the final showdown Saturday afternoon.
“It really brings us joy knowing that we were able to defend that record,” said St. Christopher’s coach Richard Peyton. “I think the most important thing was not necessarily the wins that we had. What impresses us most about this team is the camaraderie that they had.”
Two tight wins by No. 5 George Simonton and No. 6 Chase Conquest kept Collegiate in play, but also meant the Cougars would have to sweep doubles, a particularly daunting task against the Saints lineup this season.
The Saints’ top four players — Will Thompson, Talman Ramsey, Brendon Engel and Evan Fisher — all went undefeated this season, in both singles and doubles play. Peyton, who has been the head coach for 15 seasons, believes that is a school record.
In the end, both No. 1 Thompson and Ramsey and No. 2 Engel and Fisher were in position to clinch the title, but team captains Thompson and Ramsey toppled Collegiate’s Ty Colina and Reid Coleman first.
St. Christopher’s has the potential to return much of its top six next season. Thompson, the Prep League player of the year, is a junior. Engel and Fisher are both sophomores. Ramsey is the roster’s lone senior.
“Talman Ramsey has meant so much to our team,” Peyton said. “He’s a very unique player. He can hit the ball hard, he’s got incredible finesse, and a high tennis IQ. Because of all that, he’s an absolute joy to watch, and we’ll certainly miss him. We couldn’t ask any more from him as a captain and as a player.”
Peyton emphasized that, between last season’s cancellation and the limited time frame of the postseason, the team’s dynamics and work ethic played a significant part in preparing the Saints this spring.
That mutual respect and expectations for each other showed through in practice and made training them even easier for the coaching staff, Peyton said.
“People ask me, ‘Why is your team so good?’ Because they worked for it. Believe me, they’ve worked hard for it, and they take pride in it,” Peyton said.
Division II: Top-seeded Steward School pulled off a tight 5-4 win against North Cross of Roanoke. Saturday’s win secured the Spartans’ third consecutive state championship.
Singles: Thompson (STC) d. T. Colina 10-2; Ramsey (STC) d. Bor 10-4; Engel (STC) d. Coleman 10-4; Fisher (STC) d. Atiyeh 10-8; Simonton (COL) d. Kuhlen 10-6; Conquest (COL) d. Manetas 10-8
Doubles: Thompson/Ramsey (STC) d. T. Colina/Coleman 10-2