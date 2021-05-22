St. Christopher's caps undefeated tennis season by repeating as state champs

Even with a gap season last spring, St. Christopher’s boys tennis team carried its momentum from 2019 into the 2021 season, finishing an undefeated 12-0 and repeating as VISAA champs with a 5-2 win over Collegiate on Saturday.

The Saints went undefeated during their 2019 campaign, and ran it back this year, including defeating the rival Cougars (12-4) in both the regional tournament and the final showdown Saturday afternoon.

“It really brings us joy knowing that we were able to defend that record,” said St. Christopher’s coach Richard Peyton. “I think the most important thing was not necessarily the wins that we had. What impresses us most about this team is the camaraderie that they had.”

Two tight wins by No. 5 George Simonton and No. 6 Chase Conquest kept Collegiate in play, but also meant the Cougars would have to sweep doubles, a particularly daunting task against the Saints lineup this season.

The Saints’ top four players — Will Thompson, Talman Ramsey, Brendon Engel and Evan Fisher — all went undefeated this season, in both singles and doubles play. Peyton, who has been the head coach for 15 seasons, believes that is a school record.