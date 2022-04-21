 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

St. Christopher's, Collegiate 4-5 in latest VISAA boys lacrosse poll

  • 0
Collegiate vs. St. Christopher's boys lacrosse game

St. Christopher’s Brooks Council, left, keeps a ball away from Collegiate’s James Kulp during the first half of the boys lacrosse game at Collegiate in Richmond, Va., on May 13, 2021.

 Daniel Sangjib Min/TIMES-DISPATCH

St. Christopher’s and Collegiate sit in fourth and fifth place at 77 and 70 votes, respectively, in the VISAA’s latest Division I boys lacrosse poll released Monday.

The Saints (7-5) had 13 players score in a 22-1 victory over Cape Henry last Thursday and were set to take on Blue Ridge (7th, 57 votes) on Wednesday evening. The Cougars (9-4) beat Woodberry Forest (6th, 59) 9-8 in overtime last Thursday and next face Norfolk Academy (7-5, 8th, 49 votes) on Friday.

St. Chris and Collegiate don’t meet until each team’s final regular season contest on May 12 at 5 p.m. at Collegiate.

Benedictine (3-8-1) is 14th with four votes. In Division II, Steward (6-2) is in sixth place with 28 votes.

ZJoachim@timesdispatch.com

(804) 649-6555

Twitter: @ZachJoachim

0 Comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Paragliding is now a tandem sport in Ghana

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News