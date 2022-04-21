St. Christopher's, Collegiate 4-5 in latest VISAA boys lacrosse poll

St. Christopher’s and Collegiate sit in fourth and fifth place at 77 and 70 votes, respectively, in the VISAA’s latest Division I boys lacrosse poll released Monday.

The Saints (7-5) had 13 players score in a 22-1 victory over Cape Henry last Thursday and were set to take on Blue Ridge (7th, 57 votes) on Wednesday evening. The Cougars (9-4) beat Woodberry Forest (6th, 59) 9-8 in overtime last Thursday and next face Norfolk Academy (7-5, 8th, 49 votes) on Friday.

St. Chris and Collegiate don’t meet until each team’s final regular season contest on May 12 at 5 p.m. at Collegiate.

Benedictine (3-8-1) is 14th with four votes. In Division II, Steward (6-2) is in sixth place with 28 votes.