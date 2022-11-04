St. Christopher's, Collegiate capture Prep League, LIS cross country crowns

St. Christopher’s won its fifth consecutive Prep League cross country championship, and Collegiate won its first League of Independent School title since 2006 Friday in competition contested over the 5K upper course at Pole Green Park in eastern Hanover County.

The Saints placed five runners – Ford Clarke (4th), Holden Valerie (5th), Asher Green (7th), Stephen Proctor (8th), and Macon Moring (10th) -- in the top 10 and recorded 34 points to finish ahead of runner-up Collegiate (48) in the Prep League (boys) race.

“The strength of St. Christopher’s cross country has always been our willingness to buy into a team plan and run as a pack,” said StC coach John Green. “Today, we knew the key places were the two through seven men for us. We’re just blessed to have two through seven who do this day-in and day-out. They train together. They run together. They race together.

“We’re looking forward to states next week (Friday at Woodberry Forest) with the same plan.”

Collegiate’s Stan Craig won the Prep League individual title in 15:46.27, a step ahead of St. Anne’s-Belfield’s Biruk Beardsley (15:46.70) whom he battled throughout and passed in the final meters of the race.

“Looking at the times online, I knew that he (Beardsley) had a PR faster than mine,” said Craig, a senior and last year’s league runner-up. “My goal was just to run with him and stay with him.

“The last mile was neck-and-neck, back-and-forth and all-out last 400. I followed Coach (Courtney) Ferrell’s advice earlier this week when she told me to keep saying in my head, ‘I want this more.’ Honestly, I was saying that over and over again the entire race.”

By placing five runners among the top 6, Collegiate’s girls recorded 18 points, well ahead of runner-up St. Catherine’s (51) and third-place Veritas (63).

“This is just a group of girls who have come together over the last couple of months to make each other better,” said Collegiate coach Matthew Richardson. “Today, they went about doing what they do every day, which is spending the afternoon running hard and having fun.”

The Cougars, led by Elon commit MK Myers (1st), Rosie Ferrell (2nd), Sophie Sloan (4th), Virginia Harris (5th), and Giles Ferrell (6th), are the defending VISAA, Division I champions and were the decided favorite on this 75-degree afternoon.

Pressure? Hardly.

“They’ve learned about how to run a 5K,” Richardson said. “Today was running a 5K. They do that really well. They’ve worked hard to become fit. All of the hard work, they’ve already done. It was just coming out and going for a run.”

Myers, a senior and the defending LIS champ, took an early lead, was never challenged, and cruised home in 18:34.

“It’s all about mindset,” Myers said of running well ahead of the field. “I just have a competitive mindset, so when I feel like there’s nobody right behind me, it’s me against my personal record (which, before Friday, was 19:05 established in the Milestat.com Invitational in October).

“It’s definitely harder when I don’t have anyone next to me pushing me. It’s always nice to have that extra motivation.

“I couldn’t see anybody behind me, but I could hear the coaches cheering everybody on. I knew if anything happened, they’d always be there.”

PREP LEAGUE

Team: St. Christopher’s 34, Collegiate 48, St. Anne’s-Belfield 67, Woodberry Forest 94, Fork Union 137, Trinity Episcopal 151.

All-Prep: 1. Stan Craig (Col) 15:46.27; 2. Biruk Beardsley (STAB) 15:46.70; 3. Taylor Myers (WF) 16:28; 4. Ford Clarke (SC) 16:57; 5. Holden Valerie (SC) 17:02: 6. Liam Moore (Col) 17:07; 7. Asher Green (SC) 17:09; 8. Stephen Proctor (SC) 17:11; 9. Courtney Collins (STAB) 17:22; 10. Macon Moring (SC) 17:36; 11. Walker Angus (Col) 17:43; 12. George Beck (SC) 17:46; 13. Liam Kurzawa (SC) 17:47; 14. Patrick Mayer (SC) 17:47; 15. Ashwin Aggarwal (Col) 17:47.

LEAGUE OF INDEPENDENT SCHOOLS

Team: Collegiate 18, St. Catherine’s 51, Veritas 63, St. Anne’s-Belfield 119, Trinity Episcopal 131