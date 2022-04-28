St. Christopher's, Collegiate, Trinity Episcopal 1, 2, 3 in VISAA boys tennis poll

St. Christopher's, Collegiate and Trinity Episcopal are Nos. 1, 2 and 3, respectively, in the latest VISAA boys tennis poll released on Monday as the Prep League and VISAA tournaments approach in mid May.

The Saints (10-0, 50 votes) beat the Titans (6-2, 39 votes) 7-2 at the beginning of the month, and defeated the Cougars (6-2, 45 votes) by the same score on Monday.

Reigning All-Metro player of the year Will Thompson, a senior committed to Campbell, was the No. 1 singles and doubles flights winner in the Prep League last year and led the Saints to an unbeaten record and state title.

Senior captains Tiberius Colina and Reid Coleman headline for the Cougars, and No. 2 Graham Bor has had a standout season, as has No. 4 George Simonton. And Trinity No. 1 Roman Sancilio, a freshman, beat Thompson when the two faced off.

Collegiate last won a state title in 2018, St. Chris are the reigning champs and Trinity has undergone a resurgence under coach first-year coach Damian Sancilio. Collegiate coach and VISAA co-chair Karin Whitt said she expects the three programs to compete for state supremacy.

"Every point counts," Whitt said of the margins between the state's top three programs. "[Trinity] could sneak up on us, we could sneak up on St. Chris."

In Division II, Veritas is fifth at 29 votes and reigning state champion Steward is seventh at 21 votes.