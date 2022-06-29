St. Christopher's grad Will Hardy expected to become Utah Jazz coach

The NBA path of Will Hardy, a St. Christopher’s graduate (Class of 2006), started as a basketball-operations intern in 2010 for the San Antonio Spurs following his graduation from Williams College.

Hardy received memorable, first-day advice delivered by a San Antonio executive. Be seen. Not heard.

“Done. You don’t have to tell me twice,” Hardy said during a 2020 coaches’ panel discussion. “I don’t think I said a word for a whole year.”

Hardy is 6-foot-6 and a former college player, so he was occasionally called onto the court for Spurs’ morning player-development workouts.

“Basically as the punching bag, guard guys, rebounding, whatever was needed,” said Hardy.

He developed relationships with some of the Spurs’ coaches and players, moved to the team’s video department for six years, and eventually became an assistant coach with San Antonio – coaching the organization’s summer league team for four years – before shifting to the Boston Celtics coaching staff this season.

Prior to Hardy’s move to Boston, he said that during his career at San Antonio, he “got lucky four times. Some good timing, some people above me leaving, kind of allowed me to grow organically in the organization, and just kind of keep moving up a little bit each year, taking on a little bit more responsibility each year.”

Hardy’s commitment and progress have led to the head-coaching position for the Utah Jazz, various outlets reported Tuesday night. At 34, he will be the NBA’s youngest head coach.

Hardy keeps in touch with his coach from St. Christopher’s, Chris Brown, now the athletic director at J.R. Tucker High School.

"What he's accomplished is amazing, but I don't know that I would call it surprising," Brown told the Times-Dispatch in 2019. "We all knew he was going to be something special. He has a gift for working with people, whether they're six or 60. He's fun. He's funny. He's competitive but has a real sense of perspective. He was all those things well before I coached him.”

That Spurs’ internship for which Hardy applied was made known to him by a former Williams College coach who knew Gregg Popovich, San Antonio’s coach then and now.

“I went in, eyes wide-open. It was a one-year internship, and I understood what I was walking into, and I understood I didn’t know a (darn) thing,” said Hardy. “So I tried to approach every day the same way I still try to approach it, which is … I don’t necessarily have all the answers, but I’ll try to find out.”

Hardy said his coaching philosophy is a blend of what he has picked up from coaches for whom he worked and played.

“Just continuing to try to learn and grow,” he said. “At the same time, I can’t say it enough, I’m comfortable with what I don’t know.”