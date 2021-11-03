St. Christopher's Greene sets commitment date; St. Catherine's Williamson earns national honor

St. Christopher's Greene announces commitment date

St. Christopher's senior wide receiver Andre Greene Jr., a four-star recruit with interest from myriad Power 5 schools, will announce his commitment Nov. 17 on CBS Sports.

Greene tweeted a picture of himself holding Clemson, Georgia and North Carolina hats. Penn State, LSU and Oregon were also in his Top 6 possible college destinations.

The Saints (9-0) currently hold the top spot in the VISAA's latest ratings and play at Collegiate (5-4) Saturday in the final game of the regular season for both sides. The Cougars are fifth and might need a win to keep their playoff hopes alive.

St. Catherine's Williamson earns national honor

St. Catherine's senior outside hitter Elise Williamson, an All-Metro and All-LIS honoree for girls volleyball, has been selected for the American Volleyball Coaches Association Best and Brightest first team.

Players selected to the team must achieve a 3.7 unweighted or 4.2 weighted GPA during their junior year. Williamson is one of 14 players from Virginia to make the team, which includes student athletes from across the nation.

The Saints (16-2) played in the first round of the LIS tournament Wednesday evening against St. Anne's-Belfield (6-11). With a win, they'd advance to the LIS final Friday. Their first game in the state tournament would be next Tuesday.