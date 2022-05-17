St. Christopher's halts Collegiate comeback, wins VISAA lacrosse quarterfinal 10-9

Exhilaration in one huddle, anguish in the other.

Five days after a comeback win over its biggest rival to end the regular season, St. Christopher’s quelled a late Collegiate comeback to survive a Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association Division I boys lacrosse quarterfinal, escaping with a 10-9 victory Tuesday.

At intermission, it didn’t seem that stopping a Cougars comeback would be needed, as the Saints scored the final six goals of the first half for a 7-3 advantage.

But St. Christopher’s coach John Burke knew better.

“When we play these guys, no matter what, there’s going to be some kind of run,” Burke said. “We talked about it at halftime. We knew they’d have a run at some point.”

It began 48 seconds into the third period when Collegiate's James Beeghly scored the third of his game-high five goals. Later in the frame, Bobby Marlatt fed Warner Lewis to trim the Saints' lead to 8-6.

Collegiate (16-8) pounced again early in the fourth with a Campbell tally just 22 seconds after faceoff, and, when Beeghly scored goal No. 4 with 7:28 remaining, the game was deadlocked at 8-8.

There were several heroes for the Saints, from Kent Goode with seven saves to Davis Mack, whose two goals each ended Collegiate runs. The latter gave St. Christopher’s the lead for good at 9-8 with 6:17 left.

The final five minutes were heartstopping. Collegiate goalie John Woodfin, who registered 10 saves, thought he had an 11th when Henry Westfall sent a shot off the turf. It somehow trickled by, finding the net for a 10-8 lead. A minute later, when a Cougars pass to an open Lewis in front of the net went high, the Saints had possession and 1:31 left.

Collegiate forced a turnover and Lewis fed Beeghly for a goal to make it 10-9 with 22 seconds left. The Cougars won the final faceoff, but a pass into the offensive zone was too strong, giving the Saints possession with just over 8 seconds left.

Goode launched the ball into the sky to kill the clock and send the Saints to Thursday’s VISAA semifinal against St. Stephen’s-St. Agnes.

For Collegiate head coach Andrew Stanley, it was the end of a storied coaching tenure, as he’ll become the Cougars’ athletic director this summer. He was teaching and consoling team members long after game’s end.

“You try to motivate and help. Perspective is a weapon wasted on the old,” Stanley said. “You help them see the big picture and know that the next day is in front of us. The scoreboard is important, but there’s a lot bigger things in the world that we want to prepare these kids for.”

Mason Stocks led St. Christopher’s (17-6) with four goals, all in the first half. The Saints will need everyone on point Thursday in the rematch of a game won by St. Stephen’s-St. Agnes 16-4 on March 18.