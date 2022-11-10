St. Christopher's Henry Omohundro is the 804 Varsity player of the week

Each week, 804 Varsity posts a player of the week poll on Saturday evening, with voting open until 9 a.m. on Tuesday.

Henry Omohundro, St. Christopher’s: 838

Cooper Meads, Midlothian: 767

Lance Nelson Jr., Highland Springs defense: 391

Ryley Justus, Matoaca: 375

Grady Fahed, Hanover: 307

Jeremiah Coney, Hermitage: 262

Harry Dalton, Dinwiddie: 261

Devin Bryant, Manchester: 229

Logan Rhoades, Mills Godwin: 149

Bennett Rogers, Cosby: 110

Kenyez Mungro Johnson, Colonial Heights: 74

Gracyn Ross, Patrick Henry: 32

Meet St. Christopher's Henry Omohundro

By the numbers: A two-way standout at defensive end, running back and tight end for the 7-3 Saints, Omohundro had four tackles and two sacks, plus six carries for 50 yards and a touchdown in St. Christopher's 14-3 home win over Collegiate in the final week of the regular season.

On playing St. Christopher's first night game under its new lights at Knowles Field last week in a 14-3 win over Collegiate: "It was awesome to finally get out there and get under the lights. It was an awesome environment, we had so many people come out to see that moment in history. We as a team had been anticipating that for a long time. We'd been waiting for those lights to come in. ... It was a great experience and a good win."

On beating Douglas Freeman 20-14 in overtime in the programs' first matchup since 1958: "That was one of the greatest experiences I've had in my football career. I know a lot of guys on the team agree with that. Just being in the moment there, thinking back to all the plays that were made by players stepping up, under the lights, the crowd that we had ... it was awesome. We hadn't been able to play them in so many years. It's a little rivalry, we know those guys, it was cool to get that win. Especially the way we did it, it was so exciting. I'll remember that for the rest of my life. ... We were kind of doing it for the private schools to show what we're really made of. We know the top private schools, we can compete (with VHSL opposition) so we wanted to prove it there and I thought we did a pretty good job of it."

On Saturday's VISAA semifinal matchup at rival Benedictine. The Saints lost to the Cadets 26-10 earlier in the season despite leading for more than three quarters: "We know our ability. We need to play to our potential, especially at a time like this going into the playoffs, it's all on the line. We want to play for each other. We have confidence, we know what we can do, we know what we're capable of in regards to that game and how we played against them. We just need to finish it out. At the beginning of the season, we didn't know how to finish out four quarters. We've learned throughout the season, and we've shown in the past few weeks that we can come from behind, win and overcome some adversity, which we weren't really able to do at the beginning of the year. As long as we can limit our mistakes on Saturday, we can get a win."

On his utilization this year as a defensive end, tight end and running back: "I just want to help the team in whatever way I can and I've been able to do that both ways. I'm kind of locked into my defensive end position, but on offense I move around, I can be used in a few different spots and it's been nice to do that. It's hard learning the playbook in different spots, but it's worth it to be able to get the ball in my hands. ... It's been a great opportunity."

On his college search: A junior, he hopes to play in college, has been going on recruiting visits. Was up at Harvard this past weekend, looking at Ivy League opportunities. Father Buddy Omohundro played at Virginia.

Biggest mentors: Older brother Elby Omohundro, an accomplished track and field athlete at St. Chris, now a decathlete at UVa, and father Buddy Omohundro. "My brother and my dad are huge mentors to me. My brother has been there all my life, he's probably my biggest supporter. He's held my hand throughout everything, I would basically always do what he does and he pushes me as an athlete. ... He's been at every game this season. And then my dad as well, he coaches me when I was in little league. He's been there all throughout my football career and it's been cool to share moments with him. Those guys, I love them so much and they've been here to support me throughout everything."

Favorite teammate(s): Eric Brown and Austin Levin, scout team members. "They push us, they work hard, they are the best in practice on scout team. They push us and that's what wins games."

Teammate he's most proud of this season: Fellow defensive lineman Cabell Pasco. "He came off of a big concussion injury in lacrosse season, so he was kind of a question mark going into the season and he's really stepped up and been a massive part of the defensive line."

On Saints coach Lance Clelland: "He's a big mentor for me. He's been with me, supported me through school and athletics, always encouraged me to work my hardest, in practice he pushes us a lot. The culture he's brought to St. Chris since he's gotten here, it's vastly improved. We have a culture of winning consistently now. We're at the point where we feel like three losses in a season is almost disappointing, and we're just happy that that's the culture now."

Favorite subject in school: History

Favorite food: Any Mexican food, especially burritos. Chicken over beef.

Favorite football player: He's a Steelers fan, so Pittsburgh defensive end T.J. Watt.

Favorite musical artist: J. Cole

Hobbies away from football: Any time with friends and family. Enjoys golfing and lifting.