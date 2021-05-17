St. Christopher's Jayden Smith, St. Catherine's Charlotte Robinson earn top honors at track meet

Jayden Smith of St. Christopher’s was named outstanding athlete of the Prep League track and field meet, and Charlotte Robinson of St. Catherine’s earned the outstanding athlete honors for the LIS meet.

Smith won the triple jump (43-2), the 110-meter hurdles (14.63) and the 300-meter hurdles (41.05) and was fourth in the long jump (20-7.25).

Robinson, also the outstanding field athlete, won the long jump (16-8.75) and the triple jump (34-3) and was second in the 100 meters (12.88) and 200 meters (26.56).

Collegiate’s Krystian Williams was named the outstanding field athlete of the boys meet. Williams was first in the long jump (22-4.25) and high jump (6-2) and third in the triple jump (41-10.5).

St. Catherine’s Hampton Turton was named outstanding runner on the girls side. She won the 100 (12.66), 200 (25.83) and 400 (1:00.77).

Woodberry Forest won boys competition with 158 points, followed by St. Christopher’s (130) and Collegiate (107).

Collegiate won girls title with 219 points. St. Catherine’s was second with 160. Collegiate’s Beth Kondorossy was named coach of the year.