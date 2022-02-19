St. Christopher's reclaims VISAA wrestling title, host Benedictine finishes second

The last time a school other than Benedictine or St. Christopher’s won the VISAA wrestling title was 2013, and the Cadets and Saints continued their dominance of the state’s private school wrestling scene Saturday in front of a packed and lively house at Benedictine’s McMurtrie-Reynolds Pavilion.

St. Chris (264.5 points) finished first to wrestle the crown from 2019 and reigning champ Benedictine, which placed second with 223.5 points. There was no VISAA meet in 2020 because of the pandemic.

Saints first-year coach Tommy Owen said the better Benedictine is, the better his program is. So the local rivalry for state supremacy pushes both programs to greater heights.

“There are so many elements to this one that makes it very special,” Owen said, noting challenges such as pandemic restrictions and coaching turnover that his Saints have persisted through.

“We had two pretty equal teams, it’s a healthy rivalry, it’s been a really good rivalry for a long time and to be able to have two of the best teams 20 minutes from each other makes it more special. We have a ton of respect for them.

“The fact that we can be close in the same city and push each other like this, it makes it great for both of us. I got nothing but respect for [Benedictine coach David] Yost and what they’re doing. But anytime we can beat them, when you’re in the same town, you get those bragging rights for the year.”

For the Saints, Caleb Haney (106), Tyler Hood (138), Cale Roggie (145), Riley Finck (170) and Joshua Powell (220) took home individual titles. Roggie won the most outstanding wrestler award, and Owen said he thought he was the best wrestler in the tournament.

Haney, talking with a bloodied mouth for which the 106-pound title match was briefly stopped, won by a 14-4 major decision. He said he had trouble on top, so shots and getting back up were the easiest ways for him to score points.

“It’s a little nerve-racking going into the one mat right in the middle,” Haney said of the championship round, for which two mats were pulled away, putting every eye in the pavilion on a single match.

For the Cadets, Lane Foard won a hotly contested 113-pound championship match by a 3-1 decision over the Saints’ Jack Parker, the only title match in which the local rivals faced off directly.

“It feels pretty awesome, all the hard work pays off, you feel so relieved, it’s almost peaceful for a second,” Foard said of what went through his head as his arm was raised to signify the title.

He added that it’s a “love-hate” relationship between the Saints and Cadets.

“You love ‘em at the end of the day, but during the day, they’re your enemy,” he said. “Once you step on that mat, that’s your opponent. You’re trying to destroy them and they’re trying to destroy you. But at the end, we’re all friends and family.”

Benedictine’s Brycen Arbogast was dominant in the 120-pound championship, winning by technical fall 4:22 into the bout. Dyson Dunham won the 132-pound crown with a pin two minutes in. And Zane Cox capped his stellar season with a tech fall at the 5:20 mark of the 160-pound championship.

Team scores: 1. St. Christopher’s 264.5 2. Benedictine 223.5 3. Fishburne Military School 198 4. Paul VI 159 5. Norfolk Academy 140. Also: 7. Collegiate 37

Finals: 106: Haney (STC) md. Sheesley (Peninsula Catholic) 14-4; 113: Foard (BCP) d. Parker (STC) 3-1; 120: Arbogast (BCP) tf. Barone (Fishburne Military) 4:22; 126: Murray (PC) p. McMahon (Paul VI) 3:35; 132: Dunham (BCP) p. Lianez (FBM) 2:00; 138: Hood (STC) p. Hawley (Cape Henry) 5:56; 145: Roggie (STC) tf. Kreamer (FBM) 3:44; 152: O’Boyle (Norfolk Academy) md. Long (STC) 9-1; 160: Cox (BCP) tf. Lowell (Paul VI) 5:20; 170: Finck (STC) p. Leonard (Roanoke Catholic) 4:23; 182: Lavayen (St. Stephen’s & St. Agnes) p. Scott (Randolph Macon Academy) 1:48; 195: Jones (NA) p. Blackman (SSSA) 0:58; 220: Powell (STC) p. Shreve (FBM) 0:43; 285: Mushkidiani (FBM) p. Schoenborn (BCP) 5:21