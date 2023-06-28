St. Christopher’s School is renovating its soccer and baseball fields, with both expected to be completed by Aug. 1.

“It was just time,” said the school's athletic director, Robert O’Ferrall.

The field renovations are largely due to irrigation issues and drainage problems, O’Ferrall said. The renovation broke ground in late-May after spring sports came to a close.

“We really wanted to get the jump on things,” he said. “Inevitably you always run into some things that you weren’t expecting, and other things go a little slower than you’d expect.”

The renovation will be done in time for preseason soccer in mid-August and includes regrading both fields.

O’Ferrall said lighting was added a few years back, but with the renovation, St. Christopher’s is going to move the baseball field about 15 feet, which will increase the lighting quality for the field.

“It’ll make the lighting of the playing surface for baseball even better,” O’Ferrall said.

The renovation includes new Bermuda grass as well.

O’Ferrall said conversations around renovating began about two years ago. With the help of “a few generous sponsors,” he said, the school finally made this happen.

“The last time we redid this field was 1997 or 98,” O’Ferrall said. “Everything we do we try to do for the benefits of the students and the student-athletes.”

St. Christopher’s soccer opens its fall 2023 season on the newly-renovated field Aug. 31 against Bishop O’Connell.

“I think it’s going to be very fun to see them take the field under the lights,” O’Ferrall said. “It’s going to look spectacular. Hopefully these guys have a better chance to just keep doing what they love.”

